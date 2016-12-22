Motorist dies in crash near Mahomet

MAHOMET — State police report that at least one person died in a crash on Interstate 74 near Mahomet on Thursday night.

Master Sgt. Brad Kane said the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at mile marker 193.

While the left eastbound lane remains open, Kane reported that traffic is backed up as a result of the crash.

Motorists should expect delays or pursue an alternative route.

Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the crash scene.

No other information was immediately available.

