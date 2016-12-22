New Burger King could open by Monday

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Brian Doling grouts tile inside the entrance to the new Burger King on University Ave. in Urbana on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016.

URBANA — Dozens of construction workers were literally bumping in to one another Wednesday as they raced to open a new Burger King restaurant near the intersection of University and Goodwin avenues.

Although no opening date has been announced, the new store could be open as soon as Monday, the day after Christmas, said Glen Mattingly, director of operations for Group 2029, which owns the area Burger Kings.

“This many at once, usually we finish one trade at a time and work in unison,” said Mattingly. “So they’re getting a lot done and staying even-tempered. Maybe the Christmas spirit is in the air.”

But even as workers were laying tile, installing bathroom and kitchen fixtures and pouring concrete, Mattingly said, “We’re hoping to open as soon after Christmas as we can get, as early as Monday but we have some things to finish up.”

The store will have 50 employees, of which 15 are still to be hired, he said.

Group 2029 is owned by Burger King franchisee Maruti Seth of Danville.

“This is his 22nd store, up and down I-74. Danville’s our farthest east, and then we go as far west as Peoria,” Mattingly said. “He’s been in the Burger King brand since 2003. Grew from four stores to what he has today.”

This will be the second store in Urbana, along with two in Champaign and one each in Savoy and Rantoul.

Mattingly said the University Avenue store is expected to attract customers from the University of Illinois and from the nearby Presence Covenant Medical Center and Carle Foundation Hospital.

“We wanted to be close to the university. There’s a lot of foot traffic here and drive-through traffic too,” he said.

It will be a 24-hour drive-through operation, although dining room hours haven’t been determined.

The store will have a standard Burger King menu, he said, but improved decor.

“It’s a showpiece. There are 101/2-foot-tall windows, floor to ceiling, and other upgrades that we’ve done with this location,” Mattingly said. “This is Burger King’s new garden grill concept, as far as the decor. There’s an open ceiling with reclaimed wood features. It’s going to look nice.”