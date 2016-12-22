UPDATE: Former UI chancellor heading to Colorado for biotech job

Photo by: John Dixon University of Illinois chancellor Phyllis Wise in April.

URBANA — Former University of Illinois Chancellor Phyllis Wise is leaving the area to take a job at a new biotechnology project in Colorado.

Wise, a professor in the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology for the past year, informed her superiors that she would be leaving the UI in February, according to Stephen Sligar, head of the UI’s School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, which includes that department.

Wise is listed on the leadership team on the website of the Colorado Longitudinal Study, a project of the nonprofit GoldLab Foundation, though her exact role is unclear.

The Aurora, Colo.-based company said its mission is to create a “biobank” that will aid research into the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Also on the company’s leadership team is Dr. Larry Gold, who’s a member of the UI Institute for Genomic Biology External Advisory Board.

Wise has not responded to messages left by the WDWS newsroom and The News-Gazette.

Officials with the Colorado Longitudinal Study also could not be reached for comment.

Wise resigned as UI chancellor in August of last year.

Sligar said he was informed of Wise’s upcoming departure in an email from her department head, Professor Milan Bagchi.

In an email to The News-Gazette, Bagchi would not confirm or deny Wise’s plans, saying, “As far as I know, Dr. Wise has not officially turned in her resignation to the university.”

Wise was scheduled to teach a graduate course in scientific writing in the spring, an overflow class for a similar course offered this past fall, Sligar said. It’s now been canceled, he said.

Wise taught a small undergraduate course last spring and another one this fall, according to Bagchi.

Officials avoided giving Wise a bigger teaching load because they weren’t sure of her long-term plans, Sligar said.

“We were never sure how long she was going to actually be here,” Sligar said Thursday morning.

“We can’t put someone up in front of 450 students that’s a critical course for their graduation and not have them show up at the last minute,” he said.

Most faculty in the sciences spend the bulk of their time working on research and instructing graduate students, he said, but Wise gave up her research lab several years ago. A neurophysiologist by training, Wise studies how hormones, including estrogen, control brain activity.

“Phyllis had an outstanding research history. We had hoped at some point she would get back into (it),” Sligar said. “It’s very difficult after being out of the research game for a period of time.”

Sligar said her situation was a “special case.”

“Somebody is chancellor and all of a sudden is thrust back into a standard faculty role,” he said. “It’s a big transition, and I think there has to be some flexibility in recognizing that.”

Wise has also served on the curriculum committee for the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine, a project that she spearheaded as chancellor.

The feedback on her teaching was “very good,” Sligar said. She also worked with other faculty in the department, he said.

“She’s a very personable person with a lot of experience. I’m sure she shared a lot of that experience in a very articulate way,” he said.



Editor's note: This story has been updated to better describe Wise's new position and the details of her UI teaching position.