Urbana man charged in connection with exchange of gunfire

Photo by: Provided Sammy Boykins

URBANA — An Urbana man who was identified as having a gun in Champaign at a time when a person was shot two months ago was arrested Wednesday.

Sammy Boykins Jr., 23, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Way, was picked up at his home for an alleged parole violation and charged Thursday with being an armed habitual criminal.

The charge alleges that on Oct. 29, Boykins, having been convicted of previous felonies, had a handgun.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, there was a group of people in the parking lot of the One Stop Food & Liquor, 701 N. Neil St., C.

“Witnesses say there was an exchange of gunfire between a vehicle and people who are gathered in the parking lot,” Lozar said.

Lozar said video surveillance tape from a nearby business showed that the car from which the gunfire came kept going and the would-be target or targets of the fired rounds also got in a car and took off.

It’s believed that a 24-year-old Urbana man was struck by gunfire in the exchange but no charges directly related to him were filed against Boykins.

Lozar said the tape showed, and a witness corroborated, that Boykins was there and had a handgun.

Court records show Boykins has prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons from 2013 and robbery from 2010, both of which netted him prison sentences. He is still on parole for the weapons conviction.

The charge of armed habitual criminal is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years in prison upon conviction.