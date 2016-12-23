Area history, Dec. 23, 2016

Today is Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the Champaign High School basketball team was defeated in its first game of the season, falling to Decatur, 24-9. The Maroons' defeat was due largely to the work of Gill, Decatur's giant center, who stood 6 feet, 10 inches tall. His unusual height enabled him to cage baskets almost at will, making all but two for his team. The local lads were not discouraged, they said, as they were handicapped on account of a lack of practice. The Decatur team had played three games previous to the contest. About 40 rooters accompanied the team.

In 1966, Big Ten Commissioner William Reed announced that 12 University of Illinois athletes had been suspended from competition because they were recipients of unauthorized financial assistance. The 12 included football and basketball players, although they were not identified. Reed said 17 players who were no longer students also received improper payments while at Illinois. Improper expenditures totaled $21,000 over a period of five years, he said.

In 2001, Steve Hartman wanted Republicans in control of the Champaign County Board so badly that he recruited his own son, Peter, to be a candidate. "If Democrats aren't scared, they ought to be," said the Republican county chairman.