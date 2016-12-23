Top of the morning, Dec. 23, 2016

The residents at Savoy's Autumn Fields got a musical treat Thursday afternoon, courtesy of 9-year-old Rowan Fisher.

The fourth-grader at Booker T. Washington's STEM Academy performed a 14-song piano concert. Playing piano, Fisher said, makes him "happy."

Fisher is coming off his first real recital last week, during which he played "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells" at school.

His parents, Leighann Calentine and Randy Fisher, sister Quinn and grandparents Bill and Cynthia Calentine were in attendance.

On to my weekend recommendations:

TODAY

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 10:30 p.m., NBC

With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel airing repeats, Fallon figures to get more viewers with fresh programming. Tonight's guests include Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." He is not a hero in the film. Also scheduled are comedians Rhett & Link and singer R. Kelly.

SATURDAY

"It's a Wonderful Life," 7 p.m., NBC

The holiday classic stars Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. The film is celebrating its 70th birthday. Spoiler alert: George decides to stick around. Lionel Barrymore plays the very mean Mr. Potter.

SUNDAY

Broncos at Chiefs, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Normally, T.O.T.M. spends his Sundays watching NFL Sunday Ticket. But the league moved most of the games this week to Saturday in an effort to avoid conflicts with Christmas. So hopefully the two games being shown are competitive. If it turns lopsided, you are going to have to talk to the family. Eggnog optional.