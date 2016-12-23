Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Motorist who died in crash on I-74 near St. Joseph identified
Fri, 12/23/2016 - 5:43am | Tim Mitchell

ST. JOSEPH — The Champaign County Coroner has scheduled an autopsy on a Bolingbrook man whose van crashed into a semitrailer tractor truck on Interstate 74 near St. Joseph Thursday night.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Ronald R. Juergens, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck the rear of a semitrailer tractor truck.

Illinois State Police said the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at mile marker 193. After Mr. Juergens' van hit the back of a truck driven by James M. Lee, 71, of Indiana, in the right lane, it went through the left lane and drove into the  median cable barrier where it came to rest.

Police said Mr. Juergens received cardiopulmonary resuscitation. 

Traffic was backed up as a result of the crash, and the Illinois Department of Transportation diverted eastbound vehicles off the interstate at Exit 192 for a few hours Thursday night to allow the crash scene to be processed.

Neither Mr. Juergens nor Lee were wearing a seat belt, police said. Lee was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. 
 

Comments

