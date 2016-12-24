Chicago man arrested for Rantoul robbery, shooting

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Jawan Gipson

URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly robbed and shot at a man outside a Rantoul business earlier this month has been arrested.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said police had been looking for Jawan Gipson in connection with a Dec. 15 holdup that occurred at the Walmart store parking lot, 845 Broadmeadow Road.

Gipson, 19, was located Friday afternoon by Champaign police detective Pat Funkhouser, who knew Rantoul police were looking for Gipson. He was caught after a brief foot chase in Champaign.

Gipson was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is expected to be formally charged next week.

The robbery and shooting happened about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The victim told police he went to the store parking lot to meet with a female acquaintance and a man, later identified as Gipson.

He got in the car with them and was robbed of cash by the man, which the victim tried to get back. As he got out of the car, Bouse said, the man allegedly fired through the front seat driver’s window at him. The victim sustained injuries from breaking glass, and was later treated and released.

The man gave police enough information that they could develop Gipson as the person they were looking for, Bouse said.

An anonymous tip to police Friday led to his arrest.





