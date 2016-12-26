UPDATE: Crash with injuries on I-74 near Danville
Three people involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 215 have been transportated to the hospital, but only one has minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into median cable wires, but the roadway is now clear, according to state police.
Original story:
State police are urging caution near milepost 215 on Interstate 74 eastbound after a morning crash that has resulted in injuries.
Troopers are on the scene near Danville.
This is a developing story.
