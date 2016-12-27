11-year-old gets probation in Urbana house fire

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana firefighters exit a vacant house at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., U, after extinguishing a basement fire there Oct. 4.

URBANA — A troubled 11-year-old boy who admitted he set a fire in a vacant Urbana house and damaged a car last fall was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation.

Because the boy is not yet 13, Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis could not even consider a placement in a juvenile prison.

The youth pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage to property in connection with a spree that he and another runaway, age 13, from the Cunningham Children's Home committed Oct. 4.

On that day, they admitted they set a fire inside a house for sale at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., after forcing entry to the home.

The pair had also been charged with breaking windows out of three cars in that area. The 11-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage to property for that. The 13-year-old pleaded guilty only to the arson and was sentenced earlier this month by Difanis to five years of probation.

Acknowledging it was unlikely the youth would be able to make restitution, Difanis ordered it anyway in the amount of $1,630 for the homeowner and the three car owners.

"This is a very complicated situation," State's Attorney Julia Rietz said to the judge.

Rietz said the boy, a ward of the state because his parents' rights to him were taken away, was placed at Cunningham by the Department of Children and Family Services. He and the older boy ran away Oct. 3 and early on Oct. 4 got into the Broadway Avenue home, setting a couch in the basement on fire.

The boys tried to smother it, but it got beyond their control and they fled. A passer-by saw the smoke and the boys running from the house. Police found them in Crystal Lake Park.

Police investigating also found the nearby cars with broken windows.

Rietz said since the youth's arrest, DCFS has placed him at a more secure facility in Evanston.

"Things seem to be moving along somewhat positively," Rietz said, arguing for probation and the restitution that she, too, conceded would likely not be paid.

She said even though the boy's problems were not of his own making, "he needs to understand that lashing out at complete strangers is not going to help at all."

Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum agreed that probation was the only option and said ordering restitution was a "meaningless" exercise. She noted the child is easily swayed by older peers and that's what happened in the October crimes.

Difanis said DCFS got involved in the child's life because his parents allowed an older son who was a registered sex offender to have access to the boy. That happened in Sangamon County.

"There's got to be a special place in hell for parents who allow a sex offender to have access to their children," the judge said.

The boy had been in eight foster homes in two years, Difanis said, citing past instances of his physical aggression and property damage.

"These are probably the worst detention reports I have ever seen," said Difanis, who prosecuted juveniles for about 20 years as state's attorney before taking the bench more than 20 years ago. "He is totally and completely out of control, even in a locked environment."

"Hopefully, the service providers can reach him before he turns 18 and ends up in the Department of Corrections the rest of his life," Difanis said.