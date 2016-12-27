2 sentenced to 7 years for role in dismemberment

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Randale Banks, right, and Reginald Logan, shown at an arraignment hearing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on April 29, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dismembering of a human body, a Class 1 felony.

URBANA — Two men who admitted they took part last spring in planning to dismember a woman who died of a drug overdose are headed to prison for seven years.

Randale Banks and Reginald Logan are eligible for day-for-day good time, and with credit for 244 days already served in jail, they could be free in less than three years.

The pair entered guilty pleas Tuesday morning before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum to the less serious offense of conspiracy to commit dismembering of a human body, a Class 1 felony.

In exchange, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to dismiss a more serious Class X felony charge alleging the actual dismemberment of Ashley Gibson.

Banks, 28, who last lived in the 2700 block of Clayton Drive, Champaign, is represented by Urbana attorney Andrea Bergstrom. Logan, 24, who last lived in the 1300 block of North Neil Street, Champaign, is represented by Bruce Ratcliffe, a Champaign lawyer.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton, who was filling in for Lozar on Tuesday, told Rosenbaum that Miss Gibson went to a party at the home of Davion Hedrick at 1536 Hedge Road, C, on April 17. The party stretched into the next day.

On April 18, he said, Hedrick, 27, found Miss Gibson dead and summoned back to his house several people who had been at the party, including Banks, Logan, Deundrea Weatherspoon, 25, Javon Tate, 20, and Donte Meeks, 26. The group then devised a plan to hide her body rather than call authorities, Clifton said.

He said they wrapped her in a rug, passed her out a window into the backyard, then took turns striking her legs with a sledge hammer in an attempt to separate the body to dispose of it.

Clifton said some of the people who were there, including Banks and Logan, left before the grim task was completed. Miss Gibson's body was found in two garbage bags in Clinton Lake on April 24.

Hedrick, who has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing by Judge Tom Difanis, admitted that he drove the bags to the lake and tossed them in. He implicated Meeks in that part of the task. However, Meeks' case is not resolved.

Banks and Logan are the third and fourth of the six co-defendants to plead guilty.

Weatherspoon also pleaded guilty earlier this month and is set to be sentenced Jan. 23. Hedrick is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14. Tate's case is set for trial before Difanis on Jan. 9.

Although the number of years in prison that Banks and Logan were to serve had been agreed on by their attorneys and Lozar, there was no agreement about Logan asking for boot camp.

Clifton objected, calling the request "utterly inappropriate," while Ratcliffe argued that his client's prior convictions were nonviolent and that the mere knowledge of what he was a party to is punishment. He noted that Logan left before the dismemberment deed was done.

"He's 23, at a party doing drugs and drinking and something very, very bad happens," Ratcliffe said, adding that Logan used "bad judgment" when he took part in the dismemberment plan.

"The autopsy photos are very disturbing, but they are just photos. This gentleman was there," Ratcliffe said. "He is 24. If he lives to 74, he will have 50 years of remembering this situation."

Rosenbaum asked what Hedrick pleaded to and if any promises had been made to him. The state has characterized him as the most culpable for summoning the others to the house to dispose of the body after he found her dead from the apparent drug overdose.

Hedrick faces six to 30 years in prison for the Class X dismemberment conviction.

"While it's true (Logan) may not have done the bulk of the (conspiracy), he is legally responsible for the acts of the others," Rosenbaum said, adding that Logan already received consideration on his sentence by the state when Lozar agreed to let him plead to a less serious Class 1 offense.

"This is a violent offense. He worked with the other people toward a common goal," said Rosenbaum, denying Logan's request for a recommendation to boot camp.

Rosenbaum did, however, agree to Bergstrom's request to recommend Banks for drug treatment in prison if prison authorities allow him in the program.

Clifton said Logan had two prior misdemeanor convictions for resisting a peace officer and another for a bad check offense out of Iowa.

Banks had convictions for robbery, burglary and criminal trespass. Although he pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony, the robbery and burglary made it mandatory that Banks be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.