Carle properties would be $10M boon to Urbana schools

URBANA — If the Illinois Supreme Court rules against Carle health system's tax-exempt status, the Urbana school district could see an almost $10 million increase in the money it gets through its tax levy next year.

The 2016 tax levy, approved at the last board meeting, calls for a little over $41 million in property taxes going to the district. Last year, Urbana received $31.9 million from local taxpayers.

And with the high court's announcement that it will hear oral arguments at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, district officials will soon be one step closer to learning whether Urbana will get the extra funds next year. The justices will determine the outcome of a lawsuit involving the nonprofit Carle Foundation and taxing authorities in Champaign County that currently want several properties owned by Carle and Presence Health included in the local property-tax base.

"Although it's highly unlikely that that's going to happen, it still could happen, so we need to make sure that we levy enough this year that if that does happen, we don't lose out and that we have some time to thoughtfully anticipate what that's going to mean for us," district Chief Financial Officer Carol Baker said at a recent board meeting.

According to Baker, the district is anticipating to see about $16 million in new construction added to the tax rolls next year. If Carle is required to pay full property taxes, that adds another $145 million in new construction to the system, which is about 24 percent of Urbana's equalized assessed valuation.

"So this is huge for Urbana," she said. "If we don't levy to anticipate this that first year it comes on, you've lost that for forever in the future, so it's kind of a safety net. This levy pretty much sets the ceiling. We can always come back in February and potentially lower our levy to make sure we're not capturing more than what we feel we need to capture at this time."

Even if no decision is made or the high court rules in favor of maintaining Carle's tax-exempt status, the district will not get more than it is legally entitled to with the new construction coming on.

By "leveraging the maximum potential," which is a 25 percent increase in the levy, Superintendent Don Owen said he hopes this will give the district the chance to take back any benefits it could receive from Carle getting put back on the tax roll, but "the 25 percent increase in the levy does not mean there's a 25 percent increase in the tax rate for anyone," he said.

Board President John Dimit said it was "critical" to make it clear that "what we assigned to our other taxpayers when Carle went off the rolls, we would put that responsibility back on Carle and take it off the backs of our taxpayers.

"We're cognizant of the pain that was caused when Carle was moved off the tax rolls and we're going to work with them. ... We'll fix it with our taxpayers in the future when the data is clear," he said.