Champaign man charged after car found to be stolen

Photo by: Provided Christopher Kelly, 20, of Champaign, charged Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, with possession of a stolen vehicle.

URBANA — A Champaign man who ran from police after an alleged traffic violation has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Kelly, 20, who listed an address in the 600 block of Corey Lane, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Monday in northwest Champaign after it was found that the Mercedes he was driving had been reported stolen from a Champaign woman.

Assistant State's Attorney Jilmala Rogers said after a Champaign police officer learned the car had been reported stolen, he started to initiate a stop and the car turned on to Honeysuckle Lane and began to slow down. However, it then sped up and the officer turned on his lights and followed it.

She said the car then came to an abrupt stop and the driver, later identified as Kelly, got out and ran.

Other Champaign police officers eventually detained him and learned that Kelly's driver's license had been revoked. He declined to make any statements.

One of the passengers in the car told police that Kelly reportedly said the car was "hot" as he drove away from the police.

Rogers said Kelly had prior convictions for burglary as an adult and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle as a juvenile.

Judge Tom Difanis set Kelly's bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 14.