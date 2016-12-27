Champaign man gets 4 years for cloning credit cards

Photo by: The News-Gazette Matthew Robutz

URBANA — A Champaign man who said he had a "huge wake-up call" in jail while thinking about the victims he created by cloning and using credit cards has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Judge Roger Webber said he was "skeptical" of Matthew Robutz's epiphany but agreed to recommend the 26-year-old man, who last lived in the 500 block of West Hill Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot-camp program.

On Dec. 20, Webber sentenced Robutz for engaging in a continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony to which he pleaded guilty in early November. The judge also ordered Robutz to make restitution of $3,938.43 to several victims.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Robutz was arrested in July in Champaign County and subsequently charged with burglary, unlawful use of account numbers and engaging in a continuing financial crimes enterprise.

On July 10, Fletcher said, Robutz was staying at a motel in north Champaign and used the credit-card account of an Idaho man — without his knowledge or permission — to pay for two nights of lodging.

On Robutz, police found a Wal-Mart debit card that had the Idaho man's MasterCard information on the electronic strip.

Robutz also had 20 blank cards with magnetic strips, 19 debit cards, a credit card scanner, a laptop and four prepaid Visa MasterCard debit gift cards. All 19 cards had information on the magnetic strip that did not match the face of the card. The information had come from Citibank accounts closed due to fraud, Fletcher said.

In exchange for Robutz's plea to the one count, Fletcher dismissed other felony counts against Robutz, including burglary and unlawful use of account numbers.

Fletcher recommended eight years in prison for Robutz and to aggravate his sentence had an Illinois state trooper and a Champaign police officer who had investigated Robutz's illegal activity testify about that.

Webber heard information about Robutz's arrest on Sept. 22, 2015, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. In the car he was in, police found a credit card embosser, 100 gift cards, a laptop computer and 74 debit cards. Among the cards were several that had electronic information on them that did not match the name on the card.

Eighteen had Robutz's name embossed on them but information on the mag- netic strip belonged to other accounts, some of which police found had fraudulent activity in Peoria, Bloomington, Danville and Champaign, Fletcher said.

In addition to the testimony of the police investigators, Fletcher had the judge listen to several tape-recorded jail phone conversations that occurred in July and August between Robutz and his parents.

In some, Robutz boasted of the large amount of money he was making in the cloned credit card business, despite pleas from his parents to straighten up and get his life together.

"One gets the image of a precocious 15-year-old," Fletcher said, calling Robutz remorseless.

But Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus said the calls were made at a time when Robutz was in jail for the first time in his life and was angry and scared.

The man before Webber at sentencing, she said, was sober and had come to terms with the reality of his criminal conduct. She sought probation for him.

Robutz admitted to the judge that when he was making those remarks he was "angry and full of bravado."

"I thought it was a victimless crime. Once I got sober, I started to see the bigger picture," said Robutz, adding his jail stay was a "huge wake-up call."

Webber said in light of what he heard of the jail conversations, he was relieved to hear Robutz's apology in court, even if skeptical of his sincerity.

"Even if no individual is personally involved, society as a whole suffers when scams like this are committed," Webber said. "What you are here for may very well by the tip of the iceberg of what you are engaged in."