Former Urbana teacher in full fighting spirit

URBANA — Three years ago, doctors gave Michael Pollock a grim prognosis: He had three months to live without treatment for his Merkel cell carcinoma. It would be a year with therapy.

The cancer, with a median survival rate of nine months, had metastasized to his bones.

He and his wife, Renee, remember feeling knocked off their feet and "absolutely prepared for the worst."

But Michael, now 67, is here and feeling fine, having beaten the prognosis by two years. The last few PET (positron emission tomography) scans he had showed nothing.

He and his wife — they've been together 45 years and married for 40 — emphasize that does not mean Michael is cancer free.

They fully expect it to return.

But the former history teacher at Urbana High School and former Urbana City Council member is making the most of his time.

And he and his wife hope to give others hope by talking about his experience.

"Renee is a big reason I'm still here," he said last week in the plant-filled living room of the Pollock home in Urbana.

Though dealing with the deaths of her mother, brother and dog last year, Renee has acted tirelessly as her husband's advocate, seeing him through a roller coaster of surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and then treatment with Keytruda, an immunotherapy for advanced skin and other cancers.

All along, she heavily researched Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare type of skin cancer.

She even talked to experts throughout the country as well as people running trials of drugs used to treat people with Merkel.

She persuaded her husband's doctors to push the boundaries for tests and treatments that were considered outside medical protocol.

Don't give up

"Number one on the list is don't ever give up," he said. "We heard stories from people at the Carle Cancer Center and people we know that some patients are overwhelmed and don't have hope and cash it in."

Upon getting a cancer diagnosis, many people experience a feeling of isolation. The Pollocks encourage them to find an advocate who can help with research and push for experimental treatments, when applicable.

Besides herself, Renee found hundreds of advocates for her husband by creating the private Michael Pollock Support Group on Facebook. The page now has 839 members.

"It's been a big help," Michael said. "I can envision how difficult it would be to go through something like this without that kind of advocacy and support."

The two also had nothing but good things to say about Carle Cancer Center, calling its staff supportive and generous with their time.

"There's incredible progress being made in bringing people not expected to live back from the brink," Renee said, pointing to cancer immunotherapy. "We've asked for things, and we've gotten what we've asked for because we knew we were in trouble. They were there for us, and they wanted to help."

Renee, 65, was able to help her husband because she had retired six years ago from her job as chief deputy assessor for Cunningham Township to give her daughter, Elisabeth, the gift of a trusted babysitter for her first child, a son born six years ago.

"I cared for my grandson until he was 3," Renee said. "I hoped to take care of my second grandchild but couldn't because Michael needed me.

"The second grandchild will be 3 on Jan. 17. We didn't think Michael would ever see that grandson."

Loved teaching

Her husband had been publicly reticent at first about his diagnosis.

It initially came in April 2012. At that time, he was told the cancer wasn't terminal.

He took a leave of absence from his teaching job for the rest of that semester to receive radiation treatment.

He returned to work that fall. He and his wife thought he was OK but in November 2013 discovered the cancer had metastasized to his bones.

He then took a medical leave of absence from Urbana High, where he was a popular history and government teacher and hadn't taken sick days except for a week when he had a torn tendon.

He will not return to his career.

"My firm belief is that the cancer will eventually come back. I can't put my students, friends and family through that," he said. "I hate to say that — there's nothing more that I want than to get back in the classroom. I have good friends there."

Michael keeps in touch with them — the school is a block from their home — and with former students, often getting together with them.

And he has remained an educator at heart. This past spring, he filled in for another Urbana High School teacher for a few days.

He also taught a daylong methods course at Eastern Illinois University on how to teach social studies.

He also led over this past summer a workshop at the University of Illinois New Teacher Collaborative, which offers neophyte teachers support and guidance.

And this past fall, he felt good enough to work with the League of Women Voters on organizing mock presidential elections at all but one of the 12 Champaign County high schools.

A full life

Now he's trying to live a full life each day.

"People talk about needing to make the most of every day. Even in middle age, it's hard to do. But I've gotten a little bit better at it."

He tries daily to exercise and do something positive for others.

He reads a lot. And he tries to be creative each day; he enjoys putting together what he calls idiomatic art — fun sculptures that visually spell out an idiom like flash in the pan or bird in a hand.

He has avoided the feeling of isolation that besets many cancer patients. The support he has received from family and friends and the ability to remain in his own home — a two-story just south of Lincoln Square Village — have allowed him to maintain a semblance of a normal life, he said.

Besides having his wife as a major help, Michael benefited from the fact that Elisabeth, her husband and their two kids live across the street.

Michael and Renee also enjoyed having their other child, Henry, live with them six months of each of the past five years while he was working on a Ph.D. in conservation biology.

Michael and Renee also try to pack in as much travel as they can — Renee somewhat jokingly calls them "pre-death trips."

"Every time we get a clear scan, we go on a trip," she said. "We took a trip to Utah this fall and saw five national parks in eight days."

Other than the fact he probably has a terminal disease, Michael said he has no complaints.

"It's been up and down, so I'm really happy to be around," he said. "I'm doing well."

He said he tries not to dwell every day on the cancer.

"I don't want my life to be determined by this disease," he said. "It's part of my life but not my entire life."

Getting to know Michael Pollock

-- Taught history, government and African-American studies for 10 years at Urbana High School before taking medical leave of absence in late 2013.

-- The first Michael Pollock Scholarship, created at Urbana High School after he left, was awarded last spring.

-- Was a co-owner until the late '90s of Record Service, a Campustown shop that opened in the late '60s and closed in 2004. At one time, it had three other locations and did multiple millions in business.

-- Served two terms on the Urbana City Council in the '90s.

-- Served 12 years as a member of the Urbana Plan Commission.

-- Was for many years a member and then president of the board of directors of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

-- Helped with Campustown 2000, an effort to revitalize Campustown.

-- Married for 40 years to Renee (Berger) Pollock, his major medical advocate the past four years; two children, Henry and Elisabeth Pollock-Ray, and two grandsons, Gabriel and Tristan.

-- Bachelor's degree from University of Illinois in political science and history; teacher's certificate and master's degree in history from Eastern Illinois University, where he was twice named graduate student of the year.