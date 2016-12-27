Gamblers in southwest Champaign get new luxury seating

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Logan Hines, manager of Jupiter's at the Crossing, demonstrates the comfort of the Novomatic VIP Lounge's recliner earlier this month at the business in southwest Champaign. The gambling machine, installed Dec. 8, is thought to be the first one of its kind in the state.

CHAMPAIGN — Local gamblers can now place bets in leisure thanks to a new video machine with two monitors and a reclining chair.

The Novomatic VIP Lounge was installed Dec. 8 at Jupiter's at the Crossing, and it is thought to be the first one of its kind in the state.

Champaign-based Melody Music & Gaming, which installed the machine, said there are now three in the area, with others at Jim's Place in Champaign and Flamingo Slots in Urbana.

"I just picked three of my good locations. They're good revenue producers," Melody owner Tom Fiedler said. "And they're all close to my office" in case they need repairs.

The machine has two 32-inch monitors, with another touchscreen for controls and betting buttons in the armrests.

"The chair has armrests and is more of a reclining, swiveling chair," Jupiter's general manager Chris Stevens said. "The others are stationary, so it's definitely more comfortable. And there are buttons built into the arms of the chair, so you can actually bet without having to reach up to the machine, if that is something that is attractive to a person."

Since it was installed, Stevens said, the machine has been popular with regulars.

"The people I would say are our regulars and come in for that kind of action obviously want to check it out, want to sit in the chair, see the different games, see how it works," Stevens said. "Anything new and shiny, they'll tend to want to check out. It's kind of cool to get the first one in the state."

In the past year, video gamblers have bet $6.3 million at Jupiter's at the Crossing and won $5.8 million, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. Of the resulting $506,497 in revenue, $126,625 went to the state and $25,325 went to the city of Champaign.