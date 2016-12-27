Paxton B&B owner wants to appeal case in state court

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jim Walder is co-owner of the TimberCreek B&B near Paxton.

PAXTON — Claiming that the Illinois Human Rights Commission is unable to provide a neutral forum for resolving a same-sex discrimination complaint filed against his Christian-based business, TimberCreek Bed-and-Breakfast co-owner Jim Walder said he will forego having the full commission review an administrative-law judge's ruling against his B&B.

Instead, he will appeal the decision through a state appeals court.

Walder's attorney, Jason Craddock of Chicago, filed a petition for review with the 4th Appellate Court on Dec. 22, asking the court to review the "recommended order and decision" that administrative law judge Michael R. Robinson entered in March against the B&B west of Paxton — and the $80,000 in fines and other penalties that come with it.

A three-member panel of the Illinois Human Rights Commission upheld Robinson's decision in November, meaning the recommended order and decision — which found that Walder violated the civil rights of Todd and Mark Wathen, formerly of Mattoon and now of Tuscola, by denying them the opportunity to hold their civil-union ceremony at Walder's B&B based on their sexual orientation — officially became the order of the commission.

Walder last month claimed the makeup of the panel — with two of the three commissioners being either "LGBT activists or openly gay" — allowed "zero chance that we could have obtained a fair review."

Given what has already occurred, Walder said, appealing the ruling to the full commission likely would not have changed the outcome.

"It has become very obvious that the IHRC will not provide a neutral forum in resolving the complaint lodged against TimberCreek as (the commission's) mission statement reads," Walder said in an email to the Ford County Record. "It appears the IHRC purposely assigned two public gay activists to a panel of three to review the judge's ruling in our case.

"One of the activists has even been a complainant in a similar case of his own. Is there any surprise that the activists continued their activism by declining to review the ruling and letting it stand? It is obvious there will be no justice forthcoming from such a blatantly biased commission.

"Consequently, we are left with no other choice but to appeal out of the IHRC to the appellate court."

Craddock added that the decision to appeal through court was "just to avoid needless delay." He noted that "the commission cannot decide the constitutional questions we raised, so it would be a waste of time."

Meanwhile, Ed Yohnka, director of communications and public policy for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which is representing the Wathens in their civil-rights complaint, said the ACLU is "confident that the appellate court will agree that a business owner is not permitted to use their religious beliefs to discriminate against someone. In short, everyone must follow the laws of the state of Illinois."

During a November 2015 public hearing held by the commission to consider damages to be awarded to the Wathens, Walder said he did not intend to come across as "hateful, bigoted or homophobic" by denying them the opportunity to hold their civil-union ceremony there in 2011.

A devout Christian, Walder said he simply did not want to compromise his religious views.

"We do not hate gays," Walder said last month. "We are not homophobic or bigoted. We do not prohibit homosexuals from visiting TimberCreek. Some have. We are respectful and kind to all of our guests. We draw the line, however, at hosting gay marriages."

The state appeals court had not yet set a hearing for Walder's appeal as of Monday.