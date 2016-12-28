4-year sentence for Champaign bank robber

Photo by: Provided Carlos Davis

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a bank by threatening to kill the teller was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.

Carlos K. Davis, 41, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Hill Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, admitting to Judge Heidi Ladd that he threatened a bank teller by indicating to her he had a gun even though none was displayed.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach told the judge that about 12:17 p.m. on Aug. 30, at a time when no customers were present, a man entered Central Illinois Bank, 302 W. Springfield Ave., C, went to the counter and wrote a note on a withdrawal slip.

The man handed the clerk a note that said "empty draw." Confused, the clerk asked him what the note meant and he then told her, "Empty your drawer."

Banach said another bank employee heard the man say, "Don't make me kill you. Empty your drawer."

As the teller grabbed cash, the robber ordered her to give him "big bills only" then repeated, "Don't make me kill you," Banach recounted.

After getting $1,600, the man left the bank, never having shown a weapon, Banach said.

A tip later that same day led police to identify Davis, who was arrested about five days after the holdup.

Davis was given credit on his sentence for 115 days already served.

In the court file was a letter from Davis to the judge detailing his struggle with drug addiction.

Banach said Davis had prior convictions for passing a counterfeit payroll check and misdemeanor assault.