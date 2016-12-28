Carmike 13's new parent planning only small changes for now

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Charlie Downs, 8, of Champaign talks with his mom, Kara, about 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' which they were about to go watch Tuesday at the Carmike 13 movie theater in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — After the U.S. Justice Department approved AMC's purchase of Carmike Cinemas last week, the local Carmike 13 isn't expecting any major changes, at least in the short term.

The $1.2 billion deal makes AMC the largest movie-theater chain in the United States, now with over 600 theaters.

According to AMC's website, "almost nothing will change immediately," though some changes will be made over the next few months.

Some theaters will be renovated, but AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan couldn't say which specific locations.

Gary Merrill of Rantoul enjoyed his viewing Tuesday of "Passengers" at Carmike 13 but said the theater could use some better soundproofing.

"I was very distracted by that movie on the side of us," Merrill said.

The Carmike 13 was most recently renovated in 2013, when the former Beverly 18 that was in its place was torn down and built anew.

One of the features of the new building was alcohol available for sale; that will likely continue. Noonan couldn't confirm it but pointed out that "AMC's MacGuffins bars are currently in more than 150 AMC locations nationwide and are an extremely popular amenity and a growing part of the theatrical business as we continue to expand the food and drink options for movie-goers."

It's unclear whether the Carmike 13 will keep its Carmike branding. Noonan said a new three-brand approach will be announced near the end of January.

In the short term, AMC said Carmike's ticket prices will stay the same, popcorn buckets will remain $4.25 and Tuesday movies will still cost $5. Customers with Carmike gift cards and reward points will also be able to continue using those.

In the next few months, Carmike's website will change, and AMC will "be enhancing some ... food and beverage options," the FAQ says, including adding a Coca-Cola machine with 100 flavors and free refills.

While any changes won't be made immediately, they will be made soon.

"Some theaters will experience these improvements and changes in February or sooner; some theaters will experience them in March or April," the FAQ says.