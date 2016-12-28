Ex-employee charged with theft from Urbana store

Photo by: Provided Jeremy Larson, 30, of Urbana, charged Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, with felony theft in connection with the theft of $1,021 worth of merchandise from Advance Auto Parts, 110 N. Vine St.

URBANA — A former employee of an Urbana auto-parts store was charged Wednesday with felony theft after it was discovered he allegedly used another employee's charge account to buy items.

Jeremy Larson, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the theft of $1,021 worth of merchandise from Advance Auto Parts, 110 N. Vine St.

The charge alleges that between Nov. 13 and Monday, Larson, a former employee of the store, made 18 purchases using another employee's charge account, signing that man's name.

A manager noticed this Monday, and when he tried to talk to Larson about it, Larson ran from the store.

He was contacted by police and admitted using the other man's account but claimed he had permission to do so.

However, the manager told police that the other man had not worked at the store for about two weeks.

Judge Tom Difanis set Larson's bond at $5,000 Wednesday and told him to be back in court Feb. 14.

Court records show Larson had previous convictions for domestic battery, intimidation, retail theft, harassment by electronic communications, endangering the health of a child and burglary.