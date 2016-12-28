The Health Reporter Is In: Dec. 28, 2016

Have a question for our Health Reporter to chase? Submit it here

Q: How do people in our area find addiction and recovery resources when they need them? David Sheff, author of “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” will be speaking in our community next month for free and signing books at the Champaign Public Library (Jan. 23, 7 p.m.). I’m realizing it’s not easy to locate these services, since no organization pulls this information together in one place.

A: You don’t mention the county where you’re looking for resources, but if you live in Champaign, Vermilion and some other counties where the United Way has a 2-1-1 information and referral line for human services, that’s a good place to start. The 2-1-1- line includes a category for drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

The 2-1-1 line operates 24 hours, 365 days a year as a help line to guide the public through the maze of human services in their communities. All calls are free and conducted on an anonymous and confidential basis, according to the United Way.

Among addiction help resources in Champaign County are Rosecrance, the Prairie Center, the Pavilion, Champaign Treatment Center and the Carle Addiction Recovery Center.

For a more complete listing of addiction treatment and recovery services throughout Illinois, the state Department of Human Services has services licensed by the Division of Alcoholism & Substance Abuse listed by county, city, facility name and service categories.

There’s no indication when this list was last updated, but it may be of some help.

Find it here: http://bit.ly/2hzCgk5