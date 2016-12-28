Judge to teen: 'It's up to you'

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced a 15-year-old boy with a long list of police contacts to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a car and a house.

"It's up to you," Difanis told the teen, adding that if he blew his opportunity to get help in the community, he would undoubtedly be sentenced to prison.

The teen had earlier pleaded guilty before Difanis to one count of burglary for breaking in to a Mini Cooper in the 500 block of West White Street in Champaign on Aug. 30 and a more serious count of residential burglary for breaking into a house in the 4500 block of Copper Ridge, Champaign, on Oct. 4.

Two other teens were arrested with the youth in connection with those crimes and possession of stolen vehicles in Champaign.

Malikk Dillon, 19, of Champaign, is awaiting trial on charges of residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle in that case as well as two other separate cases in which he's charged with aggravated battery for allegedly shooting two people at a party on East Green Street on Nov. 2 and aggravated unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a loaded gun on Nov. 29 on Champaign.

Dillon is due in court Jan. 10.

The other boy, 15, was on probation for another crime at the time of his October arrest and a petition to revoke his probation is set for Feb. 2.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega recommended juvenile prison for the teen.

"I think he's moving in the wrong direction," said Ortega, noting the boy's poor performance in detention on top of the criminal behavior that landed him there.

Ortega mentioned the youth's failure to follow directions, his talk of guns, and gang writings in his room, among other indiscretions.

Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum urged the judge to use community services on the boy, saying if he went to juvenile prison, he'd probably be out before summer, "a lovely time to get in trouble."

"We need to keep him here to redirect his behavior," she said, adding she was encouraged that tests showed that he did not have mental health issues, as so many of her teen clients do.

"I think he's just being a little punk," Corum said, adding he'd get more attention from the Champaign County probation office than in prison.

Difanis agreed and said probation officer Heidi Hewkin was willing to invest the time to get the boy's anger issues under control.

As part of his sentence, the teen was ordered to attend school, follow all the rules, perform 50 hours of public service, write a letter of apology to his victims, have no contact with the other teens in his criminal case, be home by 7 p.m. daily and submit to search by police or probation at any time.

In exchange for his plea, two other criminal counts alleging burglary to a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, both in Champaign, in September and October were dismissed.