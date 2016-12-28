Police seek trio in beating, robbery on Christmas
CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for three people who knocked a man unconscious and stole his wallet early Christmas morning.
According to a police report, a 21-year-old Paxton man was at the corner of First and Green streets in Champaign at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when three men approached him and hit him until he was unconscious.
When the man woke up, his wallet, driver's license and cash were gone.
The description of the three robbers was incomplete.
C16-11878 ROBBERY 720-5/18-1 BATTERY-AGGRAVATED 720-5/12-3.05 LOCATION: FIRST / GREEN OCCURRED:12/25/2016 0:30 REPORTED: 12/25/2016 1:19 OFFICER: RICE,CALEB T
SUMMARY: VICTIM REPORTED HE WAS BATTERED BY THREE OFFENDERS AND LOST CONSCIOUSNESS. WHEN HE WOKE UP HIS WALLET WAS GONE.
PROPERTY: STOLEN 1 CURRENCY-NOT CHECKS/BOND
STOLEN STOLEN
1 PURSE OR WALLET 1 DRIVERS LICENSE
SEX: M RACE: W HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR:
EYES:
EYES: EYES:
OFFENDER
DESCR: STL CARDINALS BB CAP
OFFENDER SEX: M RACE: W HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR: OFFENDER SEX: M RACE: W HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR: VICTIM AGE: 21 SEX: M PAXTON IL
