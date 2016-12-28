Police seek trio in beating, robbery on Christmas

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for three people who knocked a man unconscious and stole his wallet early Christmas morning.

According to a police report, a 21-year-old Paxton man was at the corner of First and Green streets in Champaign at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when three men approached him and hit him until he was unconscious.

When the man woke up, his wallet, driver's license and cash were gone.

The description of the three robbers was incomplete.