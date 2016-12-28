Teacher of the Week: Michele McMahon

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Michele McMahon conducts a spelling exercise in her fifth-grade class earlier this month at Broadmeadow Elementary School in Rantoul. Image

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag #TeacherOfTheWeek.

This week ...

Meet Michele McMahon, a fifth-grade teacher at Broadmeadow Elementary School, part of the Rantoul City Schools district. McMahon says each day she tries to "be the teacher that makes students want to come to your class" and treats her students as if they were her own children.

"Most misbehavior from students stems from something happening in their lives. Just like with adults! So I try to understand that they are going through things that are affecting the day and how they react to what I'm asking them to do," she said. "That doesn't excuse misbehavior, it just gives me something to consider before I overreact and getting upset with them for what I perceive as them not listening or wanting to do what I've asked them to do.

"The same goes with academics. If I see a student struggling, it's easier for me to make the extra time to sit with them and make sure we pick it apart until they feel comfortable, if I just think of my son struggling. I want the teacher to find a time to help him."

What makes your school unique? The staff here gets along so incredibly well and work together for student success in a way that is fun.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I get very quiet and watch them. Only takes a few seconds for them to catch on.

Three items you have on your desk? Family photo frame, sticky notes, Angry Bird Happy Meal toy.

Teaching supply you can't live without? Colored pens!

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? Students are fascinated with the fact that I shop at the same stores as them and eat at restaurants. "You go to Wal-Mart? You eat out?"

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... my fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Byrd.

Favorite hobby? Reading and watching the Cubs.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of: The geometry unit a co-teacher and I created. It had students looking for geometry everywhere and applying the concepts in a hands-on way.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? Social studies.

What's the best part of your job? Seeing students finally "get" a concept.

What's the most difficult part? The planning.

Social media you use most often? Facebook.

What's your classroom pet peeve? Students who won't try.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? Rome, Italy.

Latest you've stayed at school working? Probably 9 or 10 p.m. I take a lot home.

What does your morning routine look like? Wake up, get my kids up and fed, make their lunches, head to school and make sure I have morning lessons ready for my students.

Where did you go to college and why did you decided to get into education? Illinois State University. School was a struggle for me. I hated tests especially. I decided in fifth grade to become a teacher so that I wouldn't have to take tests anymore! But seriously, I have always loved working with kids. Through college I started teaching Sunday school and fell in love with teaching.

What's the best day of the week? Tuesday — Art!

My favorite song is ... right now it's Christmas, so "Oh Holy Night."

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... a stay-at-home mom.

I'm always texting ... my husband.

If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see ... Keith Urban.

My favorite local restaurant is ... Biaggi's.

One item on my bucket list is ... ziplining!