Tom Kacich: 50 days after election, questions still linger

Hear from Kacich Thursday at 9 a.m. Thursday on WDWS.



Election Day was 50 days ago, but as of this morning, three local contests still were at some level of uncertainty: the race for county auditor, a countywide plebiscite in support of having an elected county executive, and a vote for the dissolution of the Rantoul Park District.

— The auditor race, in which Democrat George Danos lost by 36 votes to incumbent Republican John Farney, was still incomplete this morning with 97 percent of the 26,888-vote discovery recount finished. Danos had lost two votes, and Farney had lost one.

— The referendum on the county executive, which passed by 373 votes, could be in for a challenge by Democrats. A similar ballot question calling for the countywide election of the county board chair passed by a much greater margin: almost 30,000. The belief has been that the county-executive vote supersedes the county-board-chair vote.

Earlier this month, however, local Democratic attorney Matthew Duco told county board Democrats that he thought the results could be challenged.

He urged them to get legal opinions about the two ballot questions from either the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office or the Illinois attorney general.

Beyond that, Duco said, the county board — which has a Democratic majority — could adopt a resolution stating that it would adopt the elected county board chair.

"When you look at the vote, the voters overwhelmingly told you what they want you to do. The voters overwhelmingly, by 60 percent, said they wanted an elected countywide board chair. Actually, only 45 percent of everyone who voted in this election — because a lot of people didn't vote on the executive question — said they wanted the executive form," Duco said. "Keep in mind with these results that the voters gave you good guidance on what they want to see happen."

In just raw numbers, there were 54,532 "yes" votes for the countywide elected board chair, and 36,571 "yes" votes for the county-executive form of government.

— The referendum to dissolve the Rantoul Park District passed by 192 votes, 2,170 to 1,978. But two Rantoul residents challenged the validity of the referendum, contending that it "was illegally filed with the circuit court and not with the" Rantoul Park District, as required in the park district's code. They say the question was put on the ballot under an old Illinois law that had since changed.

The Rantoul residents, Terry Workman and Herb Frizol, have asked Champaign County Circuit Judge Tom Difanis for a declaratory judgment that the "referendum was illegal and void under law." They also contend that "the dissolution referendum question did not receive the required votes for passage in that it did not receive a majority of the legal voters defined as registered voters voting in favor of the referendum," as required by the park code.

A hearing on their request is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Jack Anderson, the Rantoul resident and county board member who got the dissolution issue on the ballot and promoted its passage, said last week that "I think there's a legitimate question about a statute that had changed and I had not noticed a long time ago. You really can't stand in the way of the law. The law is the law, and we have to follow it."

If the result of the dissolution vote is overturned by Difanis, it means not only that the park district remains in business but that the Brookhill Golf Course, which it operates, could reopen in 2017.

Anderson said he still hopes the park district board gives up on Brookhill, which he says is losing money and siphoning resources that could be spent on other park district properties.

"Really, what's in the future? It's always really been a question about the park district representing its constituents in the expenditure of funds for recreational purposes of the community," Anderson said. "What we exposed is that the park district, while it represents over 13,000 people, was spending 70 percent of its budget on 260 people," he said, referencing the number of Rantoul residents who play golf at Brookhill.

"The park district has the opportunity now to do the right thing. If it chooses to continue to do what it was doing, then there is always the possibility that this will come back in a future referendum. Personally, I would hope it wouldn't. I would hope that reasonable minds in the park board would do what is best for the greatest number of people. But they have historically chosen to spend their money on a few."

The question of a future referendum would be affected by another question facing Difanis in briefs filed on the case: What constitutes a "majority of the legal voters" in a park district dissolution case?

There appear to be "three arguable interpretations" in the park district code for declaring a winner, wrote Donna Davis, a Champaign County assistant state's attorney who is representing County Clerk Gordy Hulten in the case. One is Hulten's, that the majority should be based upon the number of votes cast specifically on the dissolution question.

Another — the one maintained by attorneys for Workman and Frizol — is that it means the total number of voters for both the Rantoul Park District and the village of Rantoul. In this case, they argued that there are 7,174 legal voters and that a majority would be 3,588, far more than the number of "yes" votes.

The third interpretation is one advanced in a Niles Park District dissolution case. It says that the majority in cases where a park district and a municipality have coterminous boundaries should be determined by the number of ballots pulled by voters in the park district and the village, with ballots that don't show a proper vote on the question counting against those who vote for the dissolution.

Hulten and Davis, in their brief, ask that Difanis rule solely on the dissolution issue, but if he also considers the arguments about the phrase "majority of the legal voters," that he enter an order ruling that it means "the majority of those voting on the dissolution proposition."

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.