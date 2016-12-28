Urbana felon who had loaded gun given 5 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Pierre Renfro

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a loaded gun on him in Urbana about three months ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Pierre Renfro, 29, of the 1100 block of South Lanore Drive pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Because he had certain previous felony convictions, a prison sentence of between two and 10 years was mandated.

On Oct. 4, according to Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach, Renfro was in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue when Urbana police tried to talk to him about a possible burglary in that area.

When the officer approached, Renfro ran off, ignoring requests to stop. Officers eventually tackled him in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of East Florida. On him they found a bag with 12 rounds of ammunition.

In the grass, about 15 feet from where Renfro was tackled, police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver that had the hammer cocked. The ammunition in the gun matched what Renfro had on him, Banach said.

At the time of his arrest, Renfro was on probation for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.

He had other prior convictions for aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, domestic battery and possession of cannabis.