Urbana schools, housing authority to rewrite data-sharing deal

URBANA — School district administrators will work with the Housing Authority of Champaign County to rewrite an agreement between the two parties regarding the sharing of student attendance data.

The move comes after a recent meeting in which at least 20 community members spoke out against the original memorandum of understanding that was presented to the school board in November. That draft proposal called for sharing data in order to "monitor the attendance and ensure that school-aged children who live in HACC are attending school."

Ed Bland, executive director of the housing authority, even discussed making student attendance one of several requirements for the families it serves, such as asking residents to work at least 25 hours a week and only allowing them to live in public housing for eight years.

The wording of the agreement is what pushed 22 people to make public statements at the meeting, most of which called on the school board to walk away from any agreement that would punish families for truancy or contribute to homelessness in the community.

"We believe (the memorandum) singles out vulnerable families and punishes them unequally for a problem that transcends economic class," Gabriel Nardie said, on behalf of the Leal Elementary School Parent Teacher Association. "It places undue stress and responsibility on children and has the potential to exaggerate housing insecurity and homelessness within the community. ... The PTA supports incentives for getting students to attend school, but unequal punitive measures are antithetical to the values of the community."

Bland and several school board members said that when originally discussing the potential partnership, no one intended to make it seem like the memorandum of understanding would involve removing people from their homes.

"All we're doing is monitoring the attendance of kids, there's no punitive action that will be taken against any of the families if the kids aren't in school. It's a way for us to track data so that later on we can see what we can do, working collaboratively with the school board, to help encourage the kids to go to school," Bland said. "The Housing Authority of Champaign County does not have a plan to take any housing assistance away from kids not going to school."

Superintendent Don Owen said the "wording used at the last meeting" was what may have caused so many people to come out in opposition to the agreement.

"Things need to be clarified before I felt comfortable bringing this forward," he said.

The draft memorandum, which Bland brought to the school board on Nov. 1, outlined an agreement that would allow the two parties to share some student records and demographic information to monitor attendance.

According to the first proposal, the school district would find out which students are living in public housing and the housing authority would get access to overall district attendance. On an annual basis, between September and January, the housing authority would share the names, races, ethnicities and primary languages of the Urbana school-aged children living on its property, with a signed consent form from the children's parents or guardians.

In turn, the district would provide the housing authority with the number and percentage of children in each grade who miss 5 percent or more of school days each year — which equates to nine or more unexcused absences. That information would also be broken down by school, race, ethnicity and language but provided in a way that it does not identify any specific student. Urbana would also give the housing authority the same information from the previous school year, also broken down to show how many low-income students are missing school.

The agreement also outlined specific ways both parties could ensure the information remains confidential. Both parties will have to agree to store the information on a secure drive, ensure the documents are not shared with any other entities and only allow those completing the reports to have access to the data. The district will also have to agree to not include any information about a family's housing subsidy in a child's school records.

Bland said he drafted the memorandum based on proposals that other housing authorities across the U.S. have used to develop a similar partnership. As one of just a few "Move to Work" housing authorities across the country, Bland said it already has measures in place to help tenants become productive citizens. He said this partnership with the school district would be no different.

Some community members also expressed concerned over the data sharing that would take place between entities, even though the only information the housing authority would receive from the district would be aggregate data and not individual information.

"I feel that opening up any part of school records to any other form of housing or anything, that's a violation," Urbana resident Sue Kozlowski said. "I've raised children and have grandchildren in this school district. I wouldn't want any of my grandchildren's records available to anyone. My grandchildren's records would not be open to this if this went through, but I just wouldn't want any chance of this happening."

To close the discussion, board President John Dimit reiterated his initial opinion, that the partnership would be "an effort to determine the effectiveness " of the support systems the housing authority has in place and asked the Urbana administration to work with the housing authority and other community members to come up with a proposal that better explains the goal and "makes this a supportive measure, not a punitive measure."