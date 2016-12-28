'We need closure'

Photo by: Provided Damien Henderson with daughters Jaedah, left, and Jeniyah, right.

As she stood in her home surrounded by family on the morning of Nov. 18, 2014, Charlene James saw two men approaching her front door and immediately jetted to the back of the house.

Hours earlier, she had placed a call to local authorities notifying them that her 27-year-old son, Damien Henderson, hadn't come home. Mr. Henderson's girlfriend called James looking for him and Mom immediately started "blowing up his phone" hoping to get a response.

"Just a mother's intuition," James said. "I knew something was wrong."

Unfortunately, her intuition was correct. Mr. Henderson was found dead inside a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend on Forsythia Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park just east of North Market Street at about 8:15 that morning. An autopsy revealed he suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Those men were there to ask James to identify tattoos they had photographed from Mr. Henderson's body to confirm that the man they found was him.

"I knew they were coming to deliver bad news and I didn't want to see them," James said. "I told my husband (Scott), 'Don't let them in this house.'"

Scott James let the men into the home and called for his wife to come back to the front of the house.

"My heart hit my feet, when I looked at that man I knew it was bad news because that man had death all over his face," James said. "He didn't even have to say anything."

She did, however, allow a sliver of hope to enter her brain. Praying they were coming to tell her at worst that her son was in the hospital. Instead, he asked her to identify some tattoos.

"I just lost it," James said.

* * * * *

The pain James felt that day is a pain that has become all too familiar for families in Champaign and Urbana in recent years as the number of shooting deaths continues to rise. Two years and one month after Mr. Henderson was killed, police have yet to make an arrest in the case. His remains one of a handful of homicides that has occurred in C-U since 2014 where an arrest has not been made.

"I feel like I don't know any more today than I did the day he died," James said. "The detectives have tried to be helpful, but I feel like they know more than they're telling me."

Lt. David Shaffer of Champaign police's criminal investigations division, said Mr. Henderson's case remains an open investigation and they continue to pursue every lead — old and new — surrounding the case while doing their best to bring it to a resolution.

"We haven't given up, we won't give up on current cases and not-so-recent ones," Shaffer said. "We drop what we're doing anytime we get a lead on an open homicide, so it's very much at the forefront of things we work on."

James says she has mixed emotions about how the case has been handled. She's been told it's difficult because police tell her there were no witnesses to the crime. Mr. Henderson's was the third homicide in Champaign in less than a month.

"There were a lot of murders going on at the time and the community had gotten together and had a meeting at the Huntington Towers and (authorities) assured us they would stay in contact with us every 30 days regardless to whether there's no news or some news, and they have not done that," James said.

Shaffer said, though, there is regular contact with family members in these unsolved cases, including James.

"We do maintain contact with the family, and we also allow the family to determine the frequency of that contact as well because we want to be a resource and we want to be there," Shaffer said.

"I get tired of calling, but the only reason I call is because I'm calling for my son," James said.

* * * * *

Mr. Henderson was the father of two girls, Jeniyah, who is now 9, and Jaedah, 6. He was proud to be their dad and stories about them were at the forefront of the conversations he had with family and friends.

The week before he died, Mr. Henderson had made plans to grab lunch with Leconte Nix, an assistant basketball coach at Champaign Central, where Mr. Henderson starred on wildly successful Maroons teams.

"He talked about his daughters a lot; he wanted me to meet his kids," Nix said. "He was always there for them."

Nix, who remains on the Champaign Central coaching staff, kept in regular contact with Henderson, who had told him in recent weeks he was making some life changes for the better. On the day he was killed, Mr. Henderson was set to report to the Champaign County Jail to begin a 120-day sentence of electronic home detention after he pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing from Rantoul police in March 2014.

"He wanted to get together and talk about turning his life around," Nix said. "Damien was a great kid, just a good-hearted person and an unbelievably talented basketball player."

It was through basketball that Mr. Henderson and P.J. Keaton developed their friendship. They were rivals on the court in junior high, Mr. Henderson starring at Edison and Keaton at Franklin. It was hard to miss the big man in the Comets uniform.

"He was the biggest kid around," Keaton said of Mr. Henderson, who would grow to be 6-foot-5. "He was the only one dunking in middle school, so everybody knew him."

Mr. Henderson was an intimidating figure on the basketball court, earning a starting spot as a sophomore on a team that would win a regional championship. Central coach Scott Davis called him Mr. Windex, Nix said, "because he cleaned up on the glass (rebounding)."

"Knowing you have somebody behind you who's an enforcer, that was the best," said Keaton, who is currently an assistant at Central. "I know other teams are intimidated by him because of how muscular he was."

* * * * *

Off the court, those close to him said Mr. Henderson was quiet and laid back. Mom said he was into music. Growing up, he and Keaton played video games together; "NBA 2K" was a favorite, and most of their conversations were about basketball and girls.

"Once you got to know him, he opened up like a book," Keaton said. "He was laughing and giggling all the time. A lot of jokes and he was always just a cool cat."

"He had an infectious laugh," Nix said. "Everybody loved him, he was just a great kid."

Which is why when news began to spread that Mr. Henderson was murdered, left for dead in a running car in the middle of a freezing night, those who knew him were perplexed. In spite of his intimidating stature, Mr. Henderson had no enemies.

"I know nobody wanted to kill Damien, he wasn't even into it with anybody for someone to want to kill him," Keaton said. "If something happened, someone had to bring it to him. He was never looking for trouble."

In their current roles at Central, Nix and Keaton try to get across to the players how hard they need to play whenever they take the court. Oftentimes, those talks bring memories of Mr. Henderson to the forefront.

"I just had to push the ball, I didn't have to rebound because I already knew he controlled the boards. Any time I talk about the past and the intimidation I want our big men to have now, I refer to him," Keaton said.

"He was like He-Man," said Nix, who still hasn't deleted Mr. Henderson's number from his phone. "Damien is always going to have a special place in my heart."

His memory lives on in his daughters, who remain in Champaign with their mom. James sees them every day and they each have qualities that immediately brings to mind memories of their late father.

"Jeniyah has his everything, his body structure, the way his hands were, the way his feet were shaped, the toes — everything," James said. "Jaedah walks like him; his right leg used to swing and her leg swings. When they laugh real hard, there's a vein that used to stick out in Damien's head right in the front and both of them have it."

There's some solace for James that her son lives on through her granddaughters, but her life has forever been changed since those men came to her house on that cold November day. Even if just a little bit, a resolution in the form of an arrest and conviction of the offender will help.

"Me and my grandbabies and my husband, we need closure," James said.