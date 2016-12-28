Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street

CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening while attempting to cross a street.

According to a Champaign police report, a 76-year-old woman was crossing West Bradley Avenue near North Willis Avenue at 5:53 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle heading east on Bradley.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Urbana man, cooperated with police.

Officers said an initial investigation shows no apparent signs of impairment on the part of the driver.

Police were still investigating the scene, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence Wednesday night.

Anyone with information should call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.