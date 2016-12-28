Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street
CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening while attempting to cross a street.
According to a Champaign police report, a 76-year-old woman was crossing West Bradley Avenue near North Willis Avenue at 5:53 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle heading east on Bradley.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Urbana man, cooperated with police.
Officers said an initial investigation shows no apparent signs of impairment on the part of the driver.
Police were still investigating the scene, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence Wednesday night.
Anyone with information should call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.