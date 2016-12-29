Area history, Dec. 29, 2016

Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, sharing the fate of many other Christmas toys, the Lake Shore streetcar line's Christmas present, a shiny new car, was in the repair shop. The car jumped the tracks between Market and Race streets in Urbana, ran through the shrubbery of Crystal Lake Park and stopped after snapping off a pole. No one was on the car except the motorman, who was not injured.

In 1966, five long-haired youths who were members of the bands Finchley Boys and Seeds of Doubt appeared before Magistrate Richard Skillman after police charged them with disorderly conduct for fighting in the middle of First Street and Florida Avenue in Champaign. Not so, said their manager. They were just good friends playing around with one another. Deputy Sheriff Mike Franzen said it looked like a fight to him but conceded that he saw no hair-pulling.

In 2001, Urbana and Lincoln Square officials said they had already begun searching for a replacement to Bergner's, the downtown mall's anchor store, which was set to close that March. It was the second time Bergner's had left the mall, the first coming in 1993. Herberger's eventually replaced Bergner's after its first exit, but a few years later, Profitt's bought both Herberger's and the company that owned Bergner's.