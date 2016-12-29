Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

AUDIO: what's next for current UI med school?

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 2:43pm | Tim Ditman

With the Carle-Illinois College of Medicine set to open in the fall of 2018, the current medical school on the Urbana-Champaign campus will be phased out by 2022.  Tim Ditman tells you how that will happen.

