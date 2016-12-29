AUDIO: what's next for current UI med school?
|
With the Carle-Illinois College of Medicine set to open in the fall of 2018, the current medical school on the Urbana-Champaign campus will be phased out by 2022. Tim Ditman tells you how that will happen.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.