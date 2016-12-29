Danos will not challenge auditor election result in court

Photo by: Provided George Danos of Champaign, Democratic challenger for Champaign County auditor. Other Related Content Hulten says county auditor race likely not heading to court

Democrat George Danos will not challenge the result of the Champaign County Auditor's race in court.



Danos lost to incumbent Republican John Farney by 36 votes then paid for a machine recount of nearly 27,000 votes. Each candidate lost two votes in the recount.



Danos said Thursday that he considered asking for a recount by hand. But he said through the help of volunteers, he got enough information about what a hand recount would reveal. Danos added that he believes a full recount would not change the result, so he will not challenge the outcome in court.