Just 1 Question: Gifford middle-schoolers' 2017 resolutions

The new year is fast approaching, and adults aren't the only folks thinking about self-improvement. Ahead of the holidays, Nicole Lafond asked middle-schoolers from Gifford: What's your resolution for 2017?

TRINITY BUSBOOM

seventh grade

"I want to help out with my family more because my grandma just moved and it's been hard on her. I want to spend more time with her and go visit more often. I want to help other people that are there, too, because a lot of them don't have families who come visit them at the health care home.

"It's like 45 minutes away, but I want to go see her more. We always do puzzles, play games like 'Murder' or 'Birds' and eat together. It helps her."

REECE ADKI NS

eighth grade

"Mine is to spend more time with family and to spend less time on social media. I feel like I'm always in my room on SnapChat or other apps, instead of spending other time with my family. Teenage probs."

MAKAYLA SAGEMAN

seventh grade

"I basically want to help around the community more and stand up for more people in our school when they're being bullied, so they don't get let down. There's been a lot of stuff going around our school lately that has been rude to others and we started this bullying program and I think a lot of people just sit there and watch when that's happening, rather than taking it in and actually doing something.

"I want to be one of those people who stands up for others. I also want to help with food giveaways at our church and help other people in the community get done what they need done."

JEFF HARD NEY

seventh grade

"I want to make everyone feel better about me and become a better person. I want to get better at pretty much everything I do, like eating healthier and helping the community more. I want to make people feel more intrigued by me and not offended. I want to be more friendly and have people see me in a different light than they do right now."

LAURA WAN KEL

seventh grade

"I want to give more thought to God. I just need to think of him when I need help; he's always there. My family lives in the country so it's hard for us to get to church, but we're all still Christians.

"I want to try harder because in the last couple years I haven't thought as much as I need to about him and I haven't really read the Bible or anything like that. I think I really need to do that."

MAKAYLA LEARNED

eighth grade

"One of the things I do for 4-H is cake decorating. So I would like to get chosen to be grand champion at the county fair and go to the state fair. This year was my first year doing the advanced section and I got reserve champion and my best friend got grand champion, so she got to go to state twice. So I want to push myself more so I can go.

"I've been practicing tip techniques, and I typically help my mom make cakes, she'll teach me some stuff. We practice on cookies. I go on Pinterest, all sorts of things like that."

COLTON TIFFI N

eighth grade

"I want to be better prepared for high school by knowing what classes I want to take and studying for them. I'll be going to Rantoul High School. I'm planning to take agriculture classes — I really like gardening; I garden at home and harvest in the fall. I was growing onions this summer and I had a bunch of seeds. I didn't have time to plant corn yet, but I'm planning to plant corn next year."

BRAYDEN KARL SON

seventh grade

"I want to devote myself more to God. I go to church all the time, but I really haven't taken it in much. I just usually sit there and listen to it, but then don't really carry it out in school or outside of school. I think I could stand up more when someone is doing wrong or tell them what they're doing isn't right and not gossip so much about people when they do something wrong."

