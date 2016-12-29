Life Remembered: Keith Kropp

Photo by: County Star Keith Kropp in his first retail location at 220 S. David St. in downtown Sidney in 2013.

SIDNEY — As revelers ring in the new year, people here will be gathering for a more somber reason: to pay tribute to a community leader who passed away unexpectedly.

Keith Kropp, 48, the owner of Redneck Apparel in downtown Sidney, died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Jada Burr, who had been his employee at the store for three years and whose family has been friends with his family for years, is inviting friends and family to gather downtown starting at 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a candlelight vigil to share happy memories of Mr. Kropp as one year ends and another begins.

“He has always been community driven and would give back,” Burr said. “When he was alive, he wouldn’t allow us to do that (give back to him), so now it’s our time.”

Burr described Mr. Kropp as “one of a kind.”

“He would drop anything to help if anyone needed anything,” she said. “He was always caring.”

Burr, a Unity High School senior, said Mr. Kropp taught her “to live life every day to the fullest. Even if it’s the worst day of your life, smile and keep moving on because the next day is coming.”

Mr. Kropp grew up in Sidney and was proud to call it his home.

“He meant the world to Sidney,” Burr said. “Anywhere he went, he got homesick. He could not leave home too long because he missed it too much.”

Burr said Mr. Kropp was a fatherly role model to her.

“He has always been there for me,” she said. “I’m going to miss him so much. I’m going to miss him saying, ‘Hey, Jada Burr Burr,’ when I came in and ‘Bye, favorite queen,’ when I left,” she said, a reference to her current title as Champaign County Fair Queen.

Sidney’s fire chief and supervisor of operations Earl Bennett had known Mr. Kropp for about 20 years. He described Mr. Kropp as “giving, dependable and caring.”

Mr. Kropp built his business from humble beginnings in his 480-square-foot garage in 2003 when he started a business called Custom Signs & Graphics. The Redneck Apparel clothing line launched in October 2012 when Kropp put the logo from his sign shop on a camouflage shirt and then started making them for friends and family.

In 2013 Mr. Kropp opened his first retail location in a 1,400-square-foot building at 220 S. David St. A year later, as the business continued to expand, he moved across the street to a 3,000-square-foot former bank, allowing him to display more merchandise in the showroom.

“He was going to do this just to make enough money to pay for gas in his boat,” Bennett said. “I gave him a hard time because his hobby turned into a thriving business for him. When he started, he didn’t have a clue (how it would grow). His personality is what got it there.”

Bennett attributed his friend’s success to “his attitude and his ability to give without expecting anything back.”

“He was always about putting back into the community,” Bennett said. “He took care of Sidney just like he took care of his own house. Lots of things he did, nobody ever knew anything about. He was always giving things he had to people that didn’t have.”

Bennett said it would remain to be seen how the loss of Mr. Kropp would affect Sidney.

As a volunteer firefighter, “he was one of those people you’re going to count on,” Bennett said. “Now we’re going to have to find someone to step up.

“Friendship-wise, I don’t think that’s something you’re ever going to replace. It’s been a big shock for everyone.”

Village board member Eric Cokley had known Mr. Kropp for much of his life and became close friends with him over the last 10 years. The two shared many of the same interests in outdoors activities.

“We loved to shoot our guns, but the main thing that got us connected was the bass fishing,” Cokley said. “He sparked my interest back into it.”

Kropp was a former coach of the Unity bass fishing team.

“He was a big influence on my two boys,” Cokley said. “Keeter didn’t have kids but he took my two boys as two of his own and took the time to take them fishing.”

Cokley said that despite what sometimes came across to people as a gruff exterior, Mr. Kropp had a generous spirit.

“It was all about somebody else,” Cokley said. “He would go out of his way to do anything for anybody that needed help. You could call on him in the middle of the night, and — no questions asked — he would be there. He gave so much to so many people. I told him, ‘You’ve got to stop giving so much away.’ He cared about people.”

For many years, Mr. Kropp organized the car show at the Sidney Summer Fun Daze festival and took on responsibility for the entire event as the president of the Sidney Improvement Group from 2010 to 2015.

“I’m not sure it’s ever going to be the same,” Cokley said. “There were a lot of unseen things he did and pulled off for that weekend and just made it all work. He meant a lot to the community, not just by his business but by things he did. He was just totally passionate about the town. No matter how big his business would have gotten, he was never leaving Sidney.”

Cokley often called on Mr. Kropp, whose father had been a shop teacher at Unity High School, for help with his bass boat.

“He had such a knowledge of all things mechanical,” Cokley said.

On Tuesday night, Cokley had been at Mr. Kropp’s shed, where he kept his boat for the winter.

“When Earl (Bennett) called me first thing Wednesday morning and told me, I said, ‘I didn’t hear you right. I was just with him; he was fine.’”

One of Cokley’s favorite memories of Mr. Kropp was of a trip they took to Lake Shelbyville. Mr. Kropp’s bass boat was running 70 or 80 miles per hour on the water. Cokley was wearing a brand new sweatshirt.

“We hit some waves, and I flew out of my seat, and my sweatshirt went flying,” Cokley said. “He felt so bad he went out and ordered me a brand new Ranger bass boat sweatshirt. We had a lot of fun times.”

Cokley’s daily routine was to go to Mr. Kropp’s office after work and to talk about the events of the day.

“That’s something I’m going to miss a lot,” Cokley said. “It will definitely be hard the next few days.”

Cokley has an unconventional way that he would like to honor Mr. Kropp — making something explode.

“Keeter loved to blow things up,” Cokley said with a laugh. “And every year when he had a party at his house in honor of his dad, he’d blow something up.”

One of the things Cokley and Mr. Kropp talked about during their visits was death.

“He didn’t want people being sad about him,” Cokley said. “He’d have wanted you to go on and not worry.”

Christine Walsh is editor of The County Star, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit county-star.com.