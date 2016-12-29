Sanctuary status not on radar in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Urbana officially became a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants last week. Could its next-door neighbor follow suit?

Not likely, it would appear.

Champaign City Manager Dorothy David said Wednesday that there is nothing scheduled for discussing the matter. Council mermber Tom Bruno said he doesn't see the topic reaching the council chambers — "even though it certainly is an important issue."

"In Champaign, we have a long history of avoiding political discussions of resolutions that might otherwise distract us from the affairs of running a municipality — such as firefighting, snow removal, crime prevention, making sure the sewers work, et cetera," Bruno said about the more federally focused sanctuary city debate.

"Not to say federal stuff is unimportant, but it's not what we generally spend our efforts working on," Bruno said.

Urbana's new sanctuary designation doesn't keep any undocumented immigrants from being deported but vows to protect and assist their human rights. The move came in response to President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Community Relations Manager Rachel Joy said Champaign has and will continue to view itself as a welcoming city, becuase of the protections laid out in its Human Rights Ordinance.

"We believe the idea of being a welcoming city means we'll be welcoming to immigrants and ensure their protection while in Champaign," Joy said Wednesday. "We've been going out to tell people we'll continue to be a welcoming community and we tell people to contact our office if they feel discriminated against."

Those discrimination-related calls spiked recently, Joy said, because of "fear and anxiety in the community at large."

Members of the United States Conference of Mayors, which Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen is a part of, have been discussing ways to aid their immigrant residents without losing federal dollars, which Trump said during the campaign he'd take away from cities that keep a sanctuary status.

"While there hasn't been anything formal with city council," Joy said about sanctuary-city discourse, "there has been some level of coordination and understanding that this is an issue."

Urbana aldermen approved their own sanctuary city-resolution during a Dec. 19 meeting, with all but one council member voting in favor. Around 50 of the meeting's attendees publicly declared support for the move, and a letter submitted to the council was signed by 200 others in support. Two of the attendees publicly disagreed with the decision.

Elsewhere around the area, University of Illinois President Tim Killeen announced Dec. 6 that the UI would not become a sanctuary campus, and Champaign County officials recently reminded residents that it isn't a sanctuary county, amid reports claiming otherwise.