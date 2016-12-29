Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Top of the morning, Dec. 29, 2016
Top of the morning, Dec. 29, 2016

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Year in Review: Photo galleries

We're closing in on 500,000 pageviews for our photo galleries at news-gazette.com in 2016. Here are the 10 that drew the most online traffic:

1. Tornado near Homer. Steve Hoffman of the Piatt County Journal-Republic and our John Dixon were on the scene on Sept. 9.

2. Campustown shooting. An innocent bystander was killed when gunfire broke out during a fight in the early hours of Sept. 25.

3. Search for man who shot Mahomet cop. From an altercation involving Dracy "Clint" Pendleton and the Mahomet police on May 7.

4. Rally in downtown Champaign. On July 8, a crowd protested the killing of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.

5. Inside look: State Farm Center. We toured the home of Illinois basketball on Oct. 5 for a spread that ran in our IlliniHQ College Basketball Yearbook.

6. Illinois Marathon 2016. Rain made the April 30 race a soggy mess.

7. Town Center Apartments Fire. Smoke from the north Champaign blaze on May 30 could be seen for miles.

8. Barrelhouse 34 tour. Heather Coit previewed the new downtown Champaign pub on Jan. 5, days before it opened.

9. News-Gazette high school correspondents. Our way to introduce the 36 student writers who are responsible for the weekly "High School Confidential."

10. Grange Grove: Cheap Trick & Styx. The rockers played outside Memorial Stadium on June 17.

Sections (2):News, Local

