UPDATE: Gas leaks clog traffic in C-U

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Urbana firefighters and utility workers at the scene of a gas leak at the intersection of East Crystal Lake Drive and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana Thursday Dec. 29, 2016.

Gas leaks closed three major streets about the same time in Champaign and Urbana on Thursday.

In Urbana's Cunningham Avenue leak, Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said it could be anywhere from two hours to 10 hours to contain the leak.

In Champaign, Neil Street was closed between Green and William and John Street was closed from Randolph to Neil about 1 p.m.

Urbana police and firefighters nvestigated a gas leak in the 500 block of North Cunningham Avenue.

It was reported at 11 a.m. As of 1 p.m., both departments and the utility company are still on scene.

The Urbana Police Department asks that motorist and pedestrians avoid the area by using alternate routes until the situation is resolved, said Urbana Det. Sgt. Harley Rutledge.

Several fast food restaurants are in the area just north of Five Points. Teo Bravo of the food truck Taco Motorizado said workers in the street may have hit a gas line.