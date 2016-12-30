Clergy Corner, Dec. 30, 2016

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette John and Sylvia Ronsvalle stand in front of an illustration from their study about infant mortality and closing the promise gap Thursday at Empty Tomb in Champaign.

It's not No. 1 on many New Year's resolution lists, but give tithing a try, experts say, and you'll end up feeling even better than the overweight chain smoker who sheds 50 pounds, a bad habit and a mountain of debt.

"Giving will not make you poorer but make you richer," says DAVID ALMY, pastor of United Methodist churches in Indianola and Ridge Farm.

With that, here are a few things you ought to know about tithing:

1. This much, most pastors agree on: to tithe is to give 10 percent of one's income to the church.

What they're not all clear on is whether that means all 10 percent must go to one's local church or if other kinds of giving counts.

RANDY ROBINSON's take: "Since God is not a legalist or literalist, I'm inclined to believe that all giving that has the power or potential to transform the lives of others can be considered part of the tithe," says the pastor at Danville's St. James United Methodist. "Many will disagree."

2. The 10 percent club is a small one.

No area church we know of requires a traditional tithe of its congregants, and few can offer anything more than an educated guess of how many members hit that magic number.

"I would put the tithers at less than 10 percent and more closely to 6 percent based on what my spirit tells me," says DENNIS NORTON, pastor at First Baptist of Gibson City, who refuses to scour through the books to see who's been less generous. "When giving is down, I preach on the Biblical importance of giving, encouraging them to receive the great blessing that awaits them in doing so."

Cornerstone Baptist of Savoy Pastor STEVE DIEHL estimates 40 percent of his congregation hits 10 percent. Senior Co-Pastor DIANNE LEMAN believes The Vineyard's number is around 30 percent, though others give generously to the church's humanitarian partner, Convoy of Hope.

3. If all American churchgoers gave 10 percent, we'd be living in a different world.

"What's often missed in discussions of tithing is the potential good that could be done if church members increased giving," says SYLVIA RONSVALLE, executive VP of Champaign's empty tomb and author of what's regarded by many to be the definitive report on the subject.

"In the new State of Church Giving edition, we point out that church members in the U.S., through their combined incomes, control the equivalent of the third-largest gross domestic product in the world — after the U.S. as a whole and China. We calculate that if church members in the U.S. increased to an average of a tithe, there would have been at least an additional $179 billion donated through churches in 2014.

"With an estimated $5 billion more a year through their structures, church members could help prevent over a million deaths each year among children under age 5 around the globe, many of whom are dying from treatable causes like diarrhea and pneumonia."

4. Not to mention pay for a new roof (as First Christian of Villa Grove did) and stay in the black while doubling the size of its facility (Cornerstone Baptist).

5. 'It's hard to start your giving at 10 percent if you're not used to giving at all.

So says best-selling author RACHEL CRUZE, whose financial guru father, DAVE RAMSEY, preaches about church giving nightly on his radio call-in show, heard here on WDWS 1400-AM.

"A pastor once challenged his congregation to increase their giving 1 percent over the previous year. His goal was to get everyone to participate. He knew that going from 0 to 10 percent was going to be too steep for some. By suggesting everyone give 1 percent more, giving became manageable for everyone. He gave them a practical, unintimidating place to start. If you stretch slowly from where you are, you'll be amazed just how generous you can become."