Crash into power pole closes part of Old Church Road
SAVOY — A portion of Old Church Road in Savoy was shut to traffic Friday morning after a motorist crashed into a power pole.
Preliminary reports said the driver was not seriously injured when the car crashed into a pole on the north side of the road, just east of Mattis Avenue, about 10:45 a.m.
The collision brought a power line down that necessitated Champaign County sheriff's deputies closing the road between Prospect Avenue extended in Savoy and Mattis Avenue until Ameren crews can repair the line.
