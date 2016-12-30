Crash into power pole closes part of Old Church Road

Photo by: John Dixon A car rests on its top after striking a power pole on old Church Road in Savoy, East of Mattis Avenue on Friday, December 30, 2016. One injury was reported. According to Savoy fire captain D. J. Dunn II, the road maybe shut down for a while until the power pole can be replaced.

SAVOY — A portion of Old Church Road in Savoy was shut to traffic Friday morning after a motorist crashed into a power pole.

Preliminary reports said the driver was not seriously injured when the car crashed into a pole on the north side of the road, just east of Mattis Avenue, about 10:45 a.m.

The collision brought a power line down that necessitated Champaign County sheriff's deputies closing the road between Prospect Avenue extended in Savoy and Mattis Avenue until Ameren crews can repair the line.