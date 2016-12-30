Eddie Bauer's Market Place location closing Jan. 22

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette A sign outside the Eddie Bauer store at Market Place Mall announces its upcoming closure.

CHAMPAIGN — The Eddie Bauer store in the Bergner's wing of Market Place Mall is closing.

Employees at the store, who declined to give their names, said the scheduled last day of business is Jan. 22.

Eddie Bauer sells outerwear, clothing, shoes and gear for men and women.

While staff was busy waiting on customers buying marked-down items Thursday afternoon, a sign outside the store proclaimed: "This store is closing, but we're always open at EddieBauer.com."

Molly McWhinnie, brand and public-relations manager at Eddie Bauer's corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Wash., did not return multiple calls about the impending store closure.

Champaign's Eddie Bauer retail store opened at Market Place in August 1999 along with The Disney Store, The Finish Line and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Eddie Bauer was established in 1920 in Seattle by a Pacific Northwest outdoorsman by that name.

In 1940, Bauer got the patent for the first quilted down jacket. Later, his company was the first independent firm hired by the Army allowed to use a logo on Army-issued uniforms.