Hearing delayed for man involved in Vermilion County standoff

Photo by: The News-Gazette Caleb Emory

DANVILLE — As state police continue to investigate a Vermilion County sheriff deputy's shooting of 23-year-old Caleb Emory, the state's attorney's office asked Thursday for a delay in Emory's preliminary hearing on charges of arson.

Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle with the state police said Thursday that the agency's investigation into the incident has not been completed, leading to the request for more time by Vermilion County Assistant State's Attorney Aadam Alikhan.

Emory's public defender objected, but a judge granted the delay. Emory's hearing is now scheduled for Feb. 2.

Emory has been in the Vermilion County Jail since he was arrested on Dec. 15 as he was leaving Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he'd spent about two days recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

After his arrest, Emory was charged with residential arson for his alleged actions in a domestic incident on Dec. 13 that ended with a sheriff's deputy shooting Emory. He is accused of setting fire to the residence — at 2530 Georgetown Road, south of Tilton — where he lives with other relatives.

At 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance, involving a man threatening to set a house on fire. Upon their arrival, deputies encountered Emory "with what appeared to be a gun in one hand and a gas can in the other," according to the state's attorney's office.

One deputy fired his weapon, striking Emory, who retreated into the house but was later forced out by the smoke from a fire he allegedly ignited, according to law enforcement officials.

As is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff's department requested state police handle the investigation.

Emory is being held on $500,000 bond and faces one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony.

In 2013, sheriff's deputies responded to the same residence on a domestic call and a deputy shot Emory then, too. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released and arraigned on weapons charges.

Last month, Emory accepted a plea agreement from the state in that case on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 30 months' probation.