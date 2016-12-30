Just wait till next year

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Abandoned storefronts are shown Thursday at Country Fair Shopping Center in Champaign.

Toodle-oo, 2016. With balloons about to drop and Champagne corks set to pop, we asked five experts in a variety of fields what's in store for C-U and beyond in 2017.

On the state's droopy economy

UI Professor Emeritus GEOFFREY HEWINGS says: "Over the past 12 months, the state has added 29,500 jobs at a rate of growth of 0.50 percent. The U.S. added jobs at a rate of 1.65 percent. If the state had performed at the same level as the U.S., we would have added over 100,000 jobs. Our forecasts suggest a continuation of this anemic growth in 2017, with C-U's performance mirroring that of the state."

On Antonin Scalia's Supreme Court seat

UI Law Dean VIKRAM AMAR says: "While President-elect (Donald) Trump often surprises folks, I expect it will be someone who has an established record of conservative decision making. It could be someone in the mold of Clarence Thomas, but I'm guessing someone more like William Rehnquist, the most influential conservative on the Court before Justice Scalia's rise. Anyone Trump taps likely will not seriously alter the outcome balance that existed on the Court before Scalia's death, but would make the next vacancy all the more important."

On Selection Sunday for Illini basketball

BTN analyst MIKE DeCOURCY says: "My prediction would be the Illini receiving a call sometime after the big show offering a position in the NIT. I don't think the NCAAs are entirely out of reach; there already have been some quality wins and solid performances. But a team that loses badly on multiple occasions has a lot of work to do to handle a league as deep and competitive as the Big Ten."

On central Illinois corn prices

UI Professor of Farm Management GARY SCHNITKEY says: "Corn prices likely will be in the mid-$3 range at harvest 2017 — unless there are some sort of yield problems in a major corn-growing area. Yields well above average in the Corn Belt could again result in low $3-per-bushel corn prices at harvest."

On the former lovable losers of Wrigleyville

Fox Sports analyst TOM VERDUCCI says: "The Cubs begin 2017 as they did 2016: the team to beat. They should score more runs. I will be real curious to see how their starting pitchers hold up against the aging and workload curves. Two years, two postseasons with nine total player-seasons of at least 29 starts."