Parole violations sending 18-year-old to adult prison

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Terence Larue

URBANA — An 18-year-old Champaign youth on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed when he was 15 has been resentenced to eight years in adult prison due to parole violations that included theft and possessing a gun.

Judge Tom Difanis imposed the sentence Thursday on Terence Larue of the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive. He was given credit for almost two years already served.

Larue was on parole for robbing two Kankakee women of a television in Urbana on Dec. 22, 2014.

Initially charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime, Larue ultimately pleaded guilty in juvenile court in aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced, as a juvenile, to eight years in prison but allowed to serve his sentence in juvenile prison. The eight years in adult prison was held over him in the event of a parole violation.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said she received a report last month that Larue was working at a Champaign restaurant and on Nov. 4 stole a wallet that a patron had left on a table. Based on that, she filed a petition to have Larue's adult prison sentence imposed.

When Champaign police and parole authorities went to his home on Nov. 18 to serve the warrant for that, they searched his apartment and found a loaded 9 mm handgun between the mattress and the box springs.

The discovery of the weapon prompted Rietz to file a second petition seeking to impose the original prison sentence.

Rietz said Larue had several prior adjudications as a juvenile, including convictions for theft, mob action, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen vehicle.