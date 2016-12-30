Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 30, 2016

Danville police spread some holiday cheer Tuesday by randomly stopping people who were obeying traffic laws and handing them $100 bills. The Danville Police Association donated the $3,000 given away to 30 lucky drivers throughout the day.

Question for Tom? Ask it here



Kind of a slow week at the mailbag, mostly because I’ve been off much of the time.

But readers provided some good questions, some of which we’ll address this week and others we’ll take up next week.

Here’s this week’s list: a teen dance club in Savoy more than 50 years ago, the future of the BMX track planned for the county fairgrounds, where cities get their regulatory authority, video gambling revenue, an alternative to the electoral college, and whether Danville Police are on duty when they do their good works.

Happy new year from Mailbag Headquarters.

Video gaming

“About the (Dec. 27) story on the reclining video gaming chair — I’d like to see a listing of all the video gaming places: How much was bet, how much was won, and what the totals of tax revenue is taken in by state and cities from all the video gaming places. Seems like these places are a drain on local business. The discretionary spending that could have been done at a local business is instead gambled away for what?”

If you go to the web site for the Illinois Gaming Board, you can create your own video gaming revenue report, based on month and municipality. Here’s the web site ... https://www.igb.illinois.gov/VideoReports.aspx

As an example we looked at reports for the cities of Champaign, Urbana and Danville, and compared video gaming activity for the months of November 2015 and November 2016.

Here is some of what we found:

Champaign

In November 2015 Champaign had 209 video gaming terminals at 46 establishments. The amount played was $12.28 million. The amount won was $11.31 million. The state share of revenue was $241,228. The city of Champaign share was $48,245. The leading video gaming business was Lacey’s Place at 2508 Village Green Place, at the Village at the Crossing in southwest Champaign. It reported $800,160 played that month.

In November 2016 Champaign had 245 video gaming terminals at 53 establishments. The amount played was $14.78 million. The amount won was $13.63 million. The state share was $286,784. The city of Champaign share was $57,356. The leading video gaming business last month was Meyer Oil Company Mach 1 station at 902 W. Bloomington Road with a little more than $1 million played.

Danville

In November 2015 Danville had 112 video gaming terminals at 27 establishments. The amount played was $4.5 million. The amount won was $4.1 million. The state share was $92,976. The city of Danville share was $18,595. The leading video gaming business was Shimerren Inc., doing business as the Turtle Run Golf Club, with $541,562 played that month.

In November 2016 Danville had 122 video gaming terminals at 28 establishments. The amount played was $5.1 million. The amount won was $4.7 million. The state share was $100,550. The city of Danville share was $20,110. The leading video gaming business was JDN Inc., the Marathon station at 3401 E. Main St. It reported about $714,608 played last month.

Urbana

In November 2015 Urbana had 76 video gaming terminals at 17 establishments. The amount played was $4.5 million. The amount won was $4.1 million. The state share was $93,270. The city of Urbana share was $18,654. The leading video gaming business was the Blackhawk Restaurant Group, doing business as Emma’s Eatery at 114 Vine St. with $704,223 played that month.

In November 2016 Urbana had 85 video gaming terminals at 18 establishments. The amount played was $5.74 million. The amount won was $5.27 million. The state share was $117,376. The city of Urbana share was $23,475. The leading video gaming business was Lacey’s Place at 110 E. University, with $659,824 played that month.

Danville police

“Just curious, are those police men and women on duty when they go shopping for the kids and handing out money in Danville? Or do they volunteer their hours to help out? Thanks.”

Commander Chris Yates of the Danville Police Department said, “They are off duty and it is voluntary. They are not paid.”



City regulatory authority

“Last week your column explained nothing could be done about an oversized speed bump stating, ‘It is on private property.’ This is a street open to the public, so does that also include traffic rules while driving on that street? More importantly, if the city claims they cannot intervene on private property, how are they able to impose stringent building codes and inspections on private single family residences?”

We asked Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight to explain how the city can enforce codes on private property. It comes down to health and safety.

“The city draws its regulatory authority from the basic police powers to protect the public health, safety and general welfare. Based on those powers we have adopted zoning regulations and building codes to ensure that individuals’ use of their private property does not pose a hazard, or otherwise negatively impact others,” said Knight. “To this point in time city council has not deemed it necessary to regulate speed bumps as no one has demonstrated they are hazardous to the public health, safety or welfare. That would not prevent an individual who has experienced property damage from pursuing damages through the civil courts.”



BMX track

“Whatever happened to the BMX track that was supposed to be built on the fairgrounds property?

A spokesman for the developers of the track said that the plans have not changed, but that they learned they would have to go through the county zoning board of appeals so the project was delayed.

Susan Chavarria of the county zoning office said that a special use permit is needed for the BMX track to operate on the fairgrounds property.

“They still need to apply for that special use permit and then there will be a public hearing docketed at some point on the permit,” she said.

Last summer the Urbana Park District raised concerns with the zoning department about the proposed track. Executive Director Tim Bartlett said the park district was concerned about noise from the track and impacts upon its pavilion rentals and the aquatic center at nearby Crystal Lake Park. The track also might create safety and distraction issues with participants at day camps. The park district also raised drainage, lighting and potential vandalism and security concerns.

National Popular Vote Act

“I read an article on the Politifact website about the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It said that Illinois was a member. When did that happen?”

http://www.politifact.com/florida/article/2016/nov/17/electoral-college-vs-popular-vote-could-states-a/

I like the line in the Politifact story about the issue, calling the debate over its constitutionality “a legal nerd fest.”

Fortunately you asked me only when did Illinois became a member of the compact so I’ll confine my answer mostly to that.

Illinois joined April 4, 2008, when Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed Public Act 95-0714. The legislation was sponsored almost exclusively by Democrats, including former state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, D-Urbana.

It passed the Senate 37-22, with former Sen. Mike Frerichs, D-Champaign, voting for it along with Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington. Republican Sens. Dale Righter of Mattoon and Dan Rutherford of Chenoa voted against it.

It passed the House 64-50, with all area representatives except Jakobsson voting no. That included Republicans Bill Black of Danville, Shane Cultra of Onarga, Chapin Rose of Mahomet, Roger Eddy of Hutsonville and Bill Mitchell of Forsyth.

Savoy teen club

“My local coffee group at Tolono Library has members who recall from their teens a dance club in Savoy, the name currently escapes me. Many remember rather famous musicians at the club, e.g., Jerry Lee Lewis. It was a nonalcoholic venue for local teens. Can you tell us more? The building still exists in Savoy, businesses near there have memories of their parents speaking of the dance club.”

Bill Smith, a member of the Savoy Village Board for 24 years and the man known as the town’s unofficial historian, says you’re talking about the Bunny Hutch.

Smith said that it was a Quonset Hut built by Lori Slabe and his wife along U.S. 45, at what is now known as Dunlap Avenue and Jones Drive. The building also had been used as a roller skating rink, he said.

Smith also remembers Jerry Lee Lewis playing there, along with Bobby Vinton, an Elvis Presley impersonator, and regional groups and performers including Arly Neville and the Rock n Roll Devils, Jim Easter and the Artistics and Preston Jackson.

The Bunny Hutch operated from the 1950s through about the mid-60s, he recalled.