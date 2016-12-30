UPDATE: Man whose car hit power pole arrested after allegedly punching security guard at hospital

Photo by: John Dixon A car rests on its top after striking a power pole on old Church Road in Savoy, East of Mattis Avenue on Friday, December 30, 2016. One injury was reported. According to Savoy fire captain D. J. Dunn II, the road maybe shut down for a while until the power pole can be replaced. Image

SAVOY — A Champaign man who ran into a power pole Friday morning in Savoy, breaking it, was issued citations for drunken driving, driving with a revoked licence and improper lane usage.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said his deputies ticketed Tyrone Campbell, 34, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, but didn’t take him into custody after the 10:42 a.m. incident because he was being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

However, Urbana police ended up arresting Campbell later after he allegedly hit a security guard there.

Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said after county deputies issued Campbell his tickets and left, Campbell allegedly became loud and disruptive, prompting hospital officials to have a security guard watch him.

Campbell allegedly punched the guard but did not seriously hurt him, Hewkin said.

Urbana police were called about 1:30 p.m. and arrested Campbell about 2 p.m.

Hewkin said after Campbell was taken into custody, police found a bag containing about 2.8 grams of suspected cocaine that he had allegedly hidden in the sheets of his hospital bed.

He was booked into the county jail about 2:30 p.m. on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

As for the crash, Mennenga said Campbell was driving west on Old Church Road, just east of Mattis Avenue, when his car ran off the north side of the road, hit a power pole and flipped on to its roof.

The utility pole snapped, bringing down a power line and necessitating the closure of a portion of Old Church until about 2:45 p.m. while Ameren crews fixed the pole.