Urbana man gets probation for role in pot-trafficking operation

Photo by: Provided Jason R. Reynolds, 39, of Urbana, sentenced Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, to two years of probation and 100 hours of public service after pleading guilty to a charge of manufacture or delivery of cannabis.

URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty to manufacture or delivery of cannabis has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Jason R. Reynolds, 39, of the 1400 block of East Ford Harris Road, was also ordered on Thursday by Judge Roger Webber to perform 100 hours of public service.

Reynolds pleaded guilty in November to the drug-related charge for his role in a cannabis-trafficking operation that Illinois State Police had uncovered at his home in February.

On Feb. 17, police reports said, police watched a person leave Reynolds' home with a bucket that was later found to contain more than 4 pounds of cannabis. The person driving the vehicle told police the cannabis had been bought from Reynolds.

Police later searched Reynolds' home and found another 95 grams of cannabis and more than $6,000.

Although initially charged with a Class 1 felony, Reynolds entered a plea to a less-serious Class 3 felony alleging he had only 30 to 500 grams of cannabis for sale.

Court records show Reynolds had prior felony convictions for burglary in 1995 and delivery of a controlled substance in 2003.

Webber followed the recommendations of Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega and Reynolds' attorney, Evan Bruno of Urbana, in imposing the sentence of probation. He also considered several letters of support and Reynolds' own statement in arriving at his decision.