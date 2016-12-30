Woman hit by car was looking for her dog

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The intersection of West Bradley and North Willis avenues in Champaign, where a woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Wednesday after leaving Krispy Krunchy Chicken, seen in the background at right.

CHAMPAIGN — As soon as Joe Patton saw the photo on the news — a walker tipped over in the middle of the road near his house — his heart sank.

As a lifelong resident of a home on the corner of North Willis and West Bradley avenues, Patton had seen Marjorie Roberts strolling the neighborhood with her walker for years. He knew it couldn't be anyone else.

Early Wednesday evening, he'd left his home just minutes before Ms. Roberts, 76, was struck by a vehicle crossing Bradley at 5:53 p.m. He wasn't a witness to the fatal accident, but that didn't lessen the impact any.

"I've always said 'Hi, how are you doing?' when she's walking by. I don't know her personally, but she's always walking around with some of the neighborhood kids with her. I've always viewed her as a harmless lady, usually out for a daily stroll," Patton said Thursday from his business, Average Joe's Auto Body Shop, located behind his home.

"When I saw that walker, I knew it was her. That was sad to see."

Shelley Johnson, who lived next door to Ms. Roberts in the 1000 block of West Beardsley Avenue, said her neighbor was a friendly woman who still "walked everywhere" and loved her dogs.

"I've known her for almost two years now. She was a nice old lady; she never caused any problems. She was friendly and she was always chasing that damn dog, too," she said, adding that's what Ms. Roberts was doing Wednesday evening when she left her house — looking for her pit bull, named JuJu. "She was chasing it. She can't walk very fast, so she really shouldn't have been doing that."

The owner of a popular Cajun chicken joint at the intersection where Ms. Roberts was hit, just blocks from her home, said she came into the restaurant just before the accident.

"She was frustrated when she came in and she was looking for her dog. I told her if I saw the dog I would let her know," said Krispy Krunchy Chicken owner Kirit Patel.

It hit him Thursday that he may have been the last person to speak with Ms. Roberts. Moments after she left his business, she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Less than an hour later, she was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Champaign police say the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Urbana man, has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

Ms. Roberts was a regular at Patel's fried chicken restaurant. She came in "all the time" and would sit down, order food and talk for five or 10 minutes, he said.

"She also collected empty jars from us," Patel said. "I'm not sure what she used them for, but she always comes in here and asks for them."

Wednesday night's accident was the 11th to occur at the intersection of West Bradley and North Willis in the past three years, Champaign police told The News-Gazette on Thursday. But both Patel and the owner of Blue Star, a convenience and liquor store next door, said they've never seen anything like what happened to Ms. Roberts outside their businesses.

Since the businesses opened, Patton said there has been an increase in foot traffic at the intersection and a lot of cars slowing down to turn in to the two establishments, "which makes it confusing for other car traffic. It's more difficult than it once was to cross there."

No autopsy has been scheduled, but an inquest may be held at a later date, police said. Ms. Roberts' death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign police.