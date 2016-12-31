Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Top of the Morning, Dec. 31, 2016
Top of the Morning, Dec. 31, 2016

Sat, 12/31/2016 - 6:10am | Jim Rossow
Other Related Content

Year in Review: Videos

We're closing in on 570,000 pageviews for our videos at news-gazette.com in 2016. Here are the 10 that drew the most online traffic:

1. Arraignment in dismemberment case. Details of the tragic tale of Ashley Gibson emerged at Champaign County Courthouse on April 29.

2. Campustown shootings video. Supplied footage by Champaign Police Department showed the area near Green and Third as gunfire breaks out early Sept. 25.

3. Dick Van Dyke in Danville. Hometown hero showed off his moves during a visit to the high school on June 23.

4. Opening Thursday: Barrelhouse 34. Marcus Jackson used his cellphone to walk through a soon-to-be-opened Champaign pub on Jan. 5.

5. Unofficial 2016: Afternoon update. Photo editor John Dixon ventured to Green Street on March 4 for the UI's annual all-day party.

6. Foundry fire in west Champaign. The sky in west Champaign lit up on May 20 as a blaze ravaged Alloy Enginering & Casting.

7. Abused dog Bear on the mend. Hound was left abandoned in Ford Couny on April 20 but came back strong, thanks to helping hands at Small Animal Clinic.

8. Illini AD Josh Whitman arrives from Tampa. Our video shows Whitman deboarding at Willard Airport. Who knew Lovie Smith stayed on the plane until reporters left?

9. Woman shot in Champaign home. The June 10 incident took place on Holly Hill Drive in Champaign.

10. 1996 tornado in Urbana and Ogden. Part of our 20-year look back at a devastating twister.

