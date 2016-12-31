Urbana police probing shooting incident

URBANA — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a shooting incident reported early Saturday in the vicinity of Lincoln Square Mall's south entrance.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting appearing to have been the result of a fight in or near Flyght Bar and Tavern, inside the mall at 300 S. Broadway Ave., U, the police department said.

About 1:52 a.m. Saturday, METCAD 911 received several calls about the shooting, and several agencies, including Urbana police, responded.

"Officers arrived and found numerous vehicles quickly leaving the area," according to Joel R. Sanders, a lieutenant with Urbana's patrol division.

The area was searched, and police say they found evidence of gunfire near the parking lot outside the mall and damage to vehicles. However, nobody appeared to have been injured.

As a result of the shooting and previous fights at Flyght, Sanders said, the bar's liquor license has been temporarily suspended and Flyght won't be able to conduct business until further notice, per an emergency order issued by the liquor commissioner.

Urbana police say the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information call the department at 217-384-2320. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, available on the iTunes and Google Play app stores.