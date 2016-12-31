Work can't come too soon for some Champaign streets

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus passes a patch of pavement worn down to the bricks in the 300 block of east White Street on Thursday in Champaign. Other Related Content Potholes costly for both city, motorists

By DAN ESCALONA

CU-CitizenAccess.org

CHAMPAIGN — White Street, one of the worst-rated roads in Champaign, is supposed to be getting a much-needed face-lift sometime in 2017 as part of a multimillion-dollar project.

In an analysis of Champaign's most-recent pavement database from 2015, three sections of the well-traveled White, which connects the downtown and Campustown areas, are listed with a pavement condition index, or PCI, rating below 10 — more than any other street in the city.

The PCI measures the extent and severity of surface distresses (such as cracks and rutting) and the smoothness and ride comfort of streets, with a score assigned on a 100-point scale.

The average PCI rating of all Champaign streets in 2015 was 66, considered good condition. They last achieved that same average score in 2008.

"One thing to keep in mind is PCI is a starting point for identifying what streets need work. Not all streets of the same rating necessarily require the same treatment," said Assistant City Engineer Chris Sokolowski.

"PCI identifies candidates for work; further evaluation and investigation is needed to determine what is needed in each case."

The pavement database comprises every street within city limits. The most recent had 3,065 separate streets.

The worst-rated sections of White were between First and Second streets and Fourth and Fifth streets. Both received the lowest possible rating of zero. Only two other street sections in the city earned that dubious score — Market Street between Logan and Willow streets and Elm Street from 361 N. Vine St. to the end of the sidewalk.

The section of White between Third and Fourth is also low rated, with a PCI of 6.

The city contracts a specialized pavement consultant to inspect each street in the city and maintain the pavement database, Sokolowski said. The current practice is to conduct new inspections every other year.

Updating the information on a regular basis helps track current pavement conditions and develop better projections for future road conditions to aid in planning and the budgeting of maintenance dollars, Sokolowski said.

In 2015, the city awarded the contract to Applied Pavement Technology Inc. for $272,925.

The public-works department categorizes each street in the following five categories based on PCI: excellent (81-100), good (60-81), fair (41-60), poor (21-40) and failing (0-20).

Concrete pavement streets in the failing category would exhibit distresses such as large cracks and concrete panels breaking up into smaller parts in large areas. A failing asphalt street would show fatigue cracking, which are cracks in the wheel paths that indicate the road is struggling to handle the load of vehicles. This results in a larger volume of visible potholes and patches on the street.

For drivers, a street with a failing PCI would typically result in a rough ride quality because of distresses that result in bumps, dips and potholes.

University, Curtis top-rated

Of all the streets in Champaign:

— 35 percent were considered to be in excellent condition.

— 25 percent were in good condition.

— 22 percent were in fair condition.

— 15 percent were considered to be in poor condition.

— Only 3 percent were considered to be failing.

The public works department defines major (or arterial) streets as ones that carry the most traffic and the heaviest vehicles, such as trucks and buses. Many of these tend to be through roads.

Sokolowski cited the following as major streets: Bradley, Church, University, Kirby, Windsor, Curtis, Staley, Duncan, Mattis, Prospect and Neil.

University Avenue and Curtis Road were the only major city streets with excellent condition PCI ratings.

Streets considered to be in good condition included Kirby, Duncan, Church, Green, Mattis, Market and Staley. In the fair condition range were streets such as Randolph, Prospect, State, Washington, Wright, Windsor, Bradley and Neil.

White, a main transportation vein connecting Champaign's Campustown area to downtown, is one of the more traveled streets in the city.

Because of this, White is one of the major refurbishment priorities in Champaign's part of the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, a major infrastructure revitalization effort in the Champaign-Urbana area that's funded through federal grants.

The city of Champaign is expected to shoulder $14.7 million of the cost.

Specifically, the work on White between Second and Wright streets, along with work on Wright from White to Springfield, is slated to cost $5.4 million. It had an initial completion date of sometime in 2017, but the project has been pushed back after bids came in well over estimates in two separate bid lettings this year. The entities involved have set meetings to shave some of the costs before the next round of state bid lettings in early March.

The city is expected to shell out $1.2 million for the White Street refurbishment. The funding for the project is coming mainly from its North Campustown Redevelopment Fund, which aims to reduce blights in the area and provide grants for businesses.

Green Street makeover on tap

White is not the only poorly rated street set to benefit from major spending by the city.

Champaign is set to spend $2.9 million on another MCORE-related project, the Green Street refurbishment (between Fourth and Neil streets). This project involves repairs to four street sections with PCI ratings in the poor condition threshold, such as between First and Third streets and Third Street to 160 W. Fourth St.

Another project in the current fiscal year to repair low-rated streets is a set of improvements to Marshall, Chester and Water streets. It will cost nearly $1 million. The project will include repairs to one of Champaign's worst streets — the Water Street section of Chester, which received a PCI rating of 5.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the city will bear major costs for general street repair in the Capital Improvements Plan. Champaign will spend about $2 million in asphalt street maintenance, $1.6 million in concrete street maintenance and $360,000 in sealant oil coating.

In the current fiscal year, the public works department itself is set to spend $1.3 million for street maintenance, up slightly from $1.27 million in fiscal 2015-16.